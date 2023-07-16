



Get Free UK Inflation Updates

Every morning we send you our myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK inflation news.

How fast does UK inflation fall?

Investors are expecting a slowdown in UK inflation when June figures are released on Wednesday.

Expectations for the UK policy rate have risen sharply over the past month as markets have set significantly higher rates to bring inflation back to the Bank of England’s (BoE) target of 2%, according to unexpectedly higher wage figures and stubbornly high consumer price inflation data. increased.

The figures for June will also be watched by the government as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting inflation in half this year one of his five goals.

Economists polled by Reuters expected inflation in the UK to slow to 8.2% in June from 8.7% in the previous month. This is still above the Bank of England’s (BoE) forecast of a decline to 7.9%.

Investec economist Sandra Horsfield expects a sharper decline to 8.1% due to falling gasoline prices and food price inflation. However, core inflation, excluding highly volatile food and energy prices, was expected to remain unchanged at 7.1%.

Lower headline inflation alone will not deter further tightening, Horsfield said, as concerns are primarily focused on the sticky nature of core inflation. She expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates by another half a percentage point to 5.5% in August following the same increase in May. Indeed, we doubt the MPC will be confident enough to stop raising rates even in September, she added.

Markets are pricing the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 6% by the end of the year. Horsfield said the data would have to show clear signs that disinflation is accelerating if it is to reverse the expected rate surge that has pushed mortgage rates up recently. Valentina Romei

Will the euro continue to rise against the dollar?

The euro hit a 16-month high against the dollar this week as traders increased their expectations that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates before the European Central Bank (ECB).

The euro has gained more than 2.9% against the dollar since early July to $1.1233, its highest level since March 2022, as US inflation slowed to 3% faster than expected through June of this year.

The eurozone’s inflation outlook looks more difficult. Consumer prices in Germany rose 6.8% this year through June, higher than economists predicted. Traders are still pricing in two more 0.25 percentage point rate hikes from the ECB, but they’ve removed bets that the Fed will move beyond the widely expected rate hike in July.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said the euro had no trouble hitting a spring high against the dollar this week. But what’s interesting now is that I’ve seen ECB governing board members talk about weakening economic data. [ECB president Christine] Lagarde said last week.

The eurozone has already entered a technical recession, with production down 0.1% in each of the last two quarters, German house prices falling at a record pace this year and manufacturing struggling with weak demand from China.

By September, markets may realize that the eurozone has its own growth problems, interest rates have peaked, and suddenly the euro no longer looks attractive, Foley said. Mary McDougall

What do retail sales tell us about the health of American consumers?

June retail sales data to be released on Tuesday will provide insight into the health of US consumers as the labor market begins to slow.

Economists polled by Reuters said the Census Bureau expected overall retail sales to rise 0.4% month-over-month in June, following a 0.3% increase in May. Excluding the automotive sector, retail sales in June are expected to have risen 0.3%.

Bank of America analysts believe last month’s figure will be lower than estimates, but in part because the bank, which has large retail outlets in the United States, has seen its own credit and debit card spending decline. Analysts cite a 0.2% drop in card spending in June, consistent with the recent downturn in the labor market. Thus, Bank of America’s Census Bureau data expects retail sales to decline 0.2% and key control groups to decline 0.1% excluding auto sales in June.

The US reported a slowdown in June employment after months of unexpected strength last week. Still, a moderate slowdown could put some pressure on spending, and it happens amidst a recession, tight fiscal conditions and expectations of slowing inflation, all of which put pressure on spending. Kate DuGuid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4391a7af-5c5e-4fda-a494-30d4aa2dbbf1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos