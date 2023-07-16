US Southwest bakes in potentially deadly record high temperatures | Extreme weather conditions





A dangerous heatwave threatened a wide swath of the Southwest on Saturday with potentially deadly triple-digit temperatures as some cooling centers extended their hours and emergency rooms prepared to treat more people with heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures close to records are expected this weekend! the Phoenix National Weather Service warned in a tweet, advising people to follow its safety tips such as drinking plenty of water and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Don’t be a statistic! advised the Tucson Weather Service, noting that extreme heat can be deadly. It can happen to you!

Some 110 million people, or about a third of Americans, were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings on Saturday as the scorching heat wave was expected to worsen this weekend for Nevada, Arizona and California. Temperatures in some desert areas are expected to exceed 120 F (48.8 C) during the day and stay within 90 sF (above 32.2 C) overnight.

About 200 hydration stations handing out bottled water and cooling centers where potentially thousands of people can rest in air-conditioned spaces opened Saturday in public spaces like libraries, churches and businesses across the region. Phoenix.

Richard Verduzco stays cool on his porch during a heat wave July 15 in Phoenix, Arizona. The city experienced its 16th day with temperatures above 110F. Photography: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Charles Sanders spent Friday afternoon with his chihuahua mix Babygirl at the air-conditioned Justa Center, which provides day care services to homeless seniors in downtown Phoenix. It also serves as a hydration station, handing out free bottled water.

Due to funding and staffing constraints, the center can only remain open until 5:30 p.m. Sanders, a 59-year-old who uses a wheelchair, spent sweltering nights with his pet in a ragged tent behind the building.

I’ve been here four summers now and this is the worst so far, said Sanders, a former welder from Denver.

David Hondula, heat manager for the city of Phoenix, said Friday that due to health risks, some centers are extending hours that are sometimes abbreviated due to lack of volunteers and money.

This weekend will have some of the most severe and hottest conditions we have ever seen, Hondula said.

He said only one location, the Brian Garcia Center for the Homeless in downtown Phoenix, was to be open 24 hours a day and direct people to shelters and other air-conditioned spaces for night. During particularly hot times in the past, the Phoenix Convention Center has opened up space as a nighttime cooling center, but Hondula said he hasn’t heard of the possibility this year.

Stacy Champion, a homeless advocate in Phoenix, took to Twitter this week to criticize the lack of nighttime cooling spaces for unsheltered people, saying they were out of luck if they didn’t. had nowhere to go.

In Las Vegas, the casinos provided respite from the heat for many. Air-conditioned libraries, police station lobbies and other locations from Texas to California planned to be open to the public to offer relief for at least part of the day.

Death Valley National Park in California hit 122F on Saturday. Photo: Ty ONeil/AP

ER doctors in Las Vegas treated more people for heat-related illnesses as the heat wave threatened to break the city’s all-time record of 117F (47.2C) over the weekend.

Dr Ashkan Morim, who works in the emergency room at Dignity Health Siena Hospital in suburban Henderson, Nevada, spoke on Friday about the treatment of tourists this week who spent too much time drinking by pools and became severely dehydrated , and a stranded hiker who needed gallons of fluids to regain his strength.

In New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque, wading pools will be open for long hours and many public pools offered free admission. In Boise, Idaho, churches and other nonprofit groups were donating water, sunscreen and shelter.

In southern California, temperatures hit triple digits in interior regions, and a ridge of high pressure was expected to hold its grip on the region for a few weeks.

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, it was 122F (50C) in Death Valley, Calif., where forecasters said the temperature could hit 130F (54.4C) this weekend. The hottest temperature recorded in Death Valley was 134F (56.6C) in July 1913, according to the National Park Service.

In Lancaster and Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, temperatures reached 108 F (42.2 C), National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said. In Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley, the thermometer has exceeded triple digits in some areas.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, line and content financed by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Los Angeles announced that it was opening cooling centers for residents to escape the heat. Photo: Etienne Laurent/EPA

We’re going to be pretty warm for a while, Wofford said, adding temperatures will be above normal for about two weeks. There have been plenty of triple digits in the region.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass announced the city is opening cooling centers where residents can escape the heat. The extreme heat that is expected this weekend can pose serious risks, she warned.

Hot, dry conditions sparked a series of blazes in Southern California southeast of Los Angeles, where firefighters were battling three separate bushfires on Saturday amid scorching heat and low humidity in sparsely populated hilly areas. The fires were all within 40 miles of each other in Riverside County, where temperatures in some areas hit triple digits.

Heat is definitely a concern there, said April Newman of the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, adding that the fires were burning through dense, dry brush on rough terrain.

Phoenix saw the city’s 16th straight day of 110F (43.3C) or higher on Saturday, hitting that mark before noon and putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The record was 18 days, in 1974.

The heat is expected to continue into next week.

Las Vegas casinos provided respite from the heat for many. Nevada health officials say seven people have died of heat-related causes since April 11. Photograph: Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images

Regional health officials in Las Vegas on Thursday launched a new database to report heat and heat-related deaths in the city and surrounding Clark County from April through October.

The Southern Nevada Health District said seven people have died since April 11 and a total of 152 deaths last year were determined to be heat-related.

Maricopa County in Arizona, home to Phoenix, reported this week that so far this year there have been 12 confirmed heat-related deaths since April, half of which were homeless. 55 other deaths are under investigation.

There were 425 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County last year, more than half of which occurred in July and 80% of them occurred outdoors.

Closer to the Pacific Coast, temperatures were less severe, but still made for muggy days on picket lines in the Los Angeles area, where actors joined screenwriters in strikes against producers.

In Sacramento, the California State Fair kicked off with organizers canceling scheduled horse racing events due to animal safety concerns. Pet owners in the Southwest have been advised to keep their pets primarily indoors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/15/heatwave-us-south-west-record-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos