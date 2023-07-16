USA women will play for VNL bronze medal





ARLINGTON, Texas (July 15, 2023) The United States Women’s National Team nearly trailed Trkiye to a fifth set, but the comeback fell through and the European team won 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 27-25) in the Volleyball Nations League semifinals on Saturday at College Park Center.

The American women (11-3) will face Poland (11-3) for the bronze medal on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (noon PT). Trikiye (11-3) will face China (10-4) for the gold medal at 5:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. PT).

MATCH STATISTICS

The US Women scored four straight points late in the third set to fight off two match points from Trkiye and go from a 24-22 deficit to a 26-24 set victory behind the solid serve and pass of the outside Ali Frantti.

I like to be an energetic person, said Frantti, who started the third and fourth sets as a backup outside hitter and scored 12 points on 12 kills. She had six successful digs and four receptions. I just bring a little more fire. When that happens, I feel like it’s a chain reaction. People play with a bulging chest. I just wanted to make a difference there.

Trkiye took the match point in the fourth set at 24-21. The US Women scored four straight points to take the lead at 25-24. But Trkiye came back with three straight points to end the game.

When you have a game like this, it’s a race to the finish, said United States head coach Karch Kiraly. You only have three rounds to try to find answers. We were happy to come up with an answer that extended it to a fourth.

There are things that we must clean for sure. But I’m also delighted that we found answers that put a very good team in trouble. It’s a very good team. They are playing very good volleyball at the moment.

The teams tied (50-50). Trkiye threw blocks (18-14) and USA led with aces (3-2). Trkiye scored 31 points on American errors and committed 19.

Outside hitter Khalia Lanier started the entire game leading the United States with 18 points on 16 kills, one block and one ace. She led the team in digs with 13 and in successful receptions with seven.

Opposite Annie Drews, who left the match in the fourth set for Jordan Thompson, scored 14 points on 12 kills and two blocks.

Setter, Micha Hancock scored seven points on four kills, two blocks and an ace. Libero Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 10 digs and two successful receptions.

Center blocker Chiaka Ogbogu scored six points on two kills, three blocks and an ace before heading off in the third set for Asjia ONeal, who scored three points on three blocks.

Outside striker Avery Skinner replaced Kelsey (Robinson) Cook in the first set and started the second before leaving for Frantti. She scored three points on three kills.

Center blocker Dana Rettke replaced Haleigh Washington in the second set and scored two runs on two blocks.

Thompson and Cook each scored a point.

Get tickets to the final round attickets.volleyballworld.com/arlington.

Preliminary list of American women for 2023 VNLNo. Name (Pos., Ht., Hometown, College, USAV Region)

1Micha Hancock(S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ., Oklahoma)4Justine Wong-Orantes(L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern Calif.)5Ali Frantti(OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)6Morgan Hentz(L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)7Lauren Carlini(S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill. , Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)11 Annie Drews(Opp, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)12Jordan Thompson(Opp, 6-4, Edina, Minn., Univ. of Cincinnati, North Country)15 Haleigh Washington(MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)16Dana Rettke(MB, 6-8, Riverside, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)23 Kelsey ( Robinson) Cook(OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, California, Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)24Chiaka Ogbogu(MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)26Asjia ONeal(MB , 6-3, Southlake, Texas, University of Texas, North Texas)27Avery Skinner(OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)29Khalia Lanier(OH, 6-2, Scottsdale, Arizona, Univ . from Southern California, Arizona)

Head Coach: Karch Kiraly Assistant Coach: Tama Miyashiro Second Assistant Coaches: Alfee Reft, Erin Virtue, Marv Dunphy Performance Analyst: Rianne Verhoek Physiotherapy/Sports Coach: Kara Kessans Consultant Coach: Sue Enquist, Team Manager: Dana Burkholder Sports Dietitian: Shawn Hueglin Strength Coach and fitness: Brandon Siakel

USA Women’s Schedule for VNLAll 2023 Matches to Be Streamed on Volleyballworld.tv

Week 1 in Antalya, Türkiye May 31: USA def. Serbia 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12) June 2: USA def. Italy 3-2 (25-16, 14-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9) June 3: USA def. Korea 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-11) June 4: USA def. Turkey 3-2 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 11-25, 15-9)

Week 2 in Brasilia, BrazilJune 13 USA def. Croatia 3-1 (17-22, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15) June 15 USA def. Thailand 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-16) June 17 Japan defeated. USA 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6) June 18 USA beats Brazil 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25- 22)

Week 3 in Suwon, Korea June 27 USA beats Poland 3-2 (17-25, 25-15, 27-25, 28-30, 16-14) June 28 USA beats Bulgaria 3-0 (25-15, 25-17 , 25-17) On July 1, the United States beat Germany 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13) On July 2, China beat the United States 3-2, 25-20, 15-8 )

Final round July 12-16 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX (all times PT) 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 27-25)July 16 at 1 p.m. Bronze medal: USA vs PolandJuly 16 at 4:30 p.m. Gold Medal: China vs Trkiye

