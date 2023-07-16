



UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch made an overnight visit to New Zealand to sign the Comprehensive and Progressive Accession Protocol to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This opens the way for Britain to freely engage in trade with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

It is the UK’s biggest trade deal since Brexit.

Ms Badenoch described the agreement as “important”.

When told by Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program that the new deal was estimated to increase UK GDP by only 0.08%, Minister Tory replied: I don’t see too many things.

“It’s not about trade deals that we use for all sorts of things. We’re not looking at the future growth that’s coming, nor are we looking at how to leverage contracts.

That’s why it’s so important to explain to people how important it is. If we don’t use it, it will be a self-fulfilling prophecy. This is only as good a prediction as the way we utilize it.

One of the things we need to remember is that there are 11 countries that make up about 500 million people.

That’s where the middle class comes from.

Waiting for the countries that the United States was supposed to join until the administration changes. They no longer have free trade agreements, but we are a global UK and the world is our oyster, we are not isolated and we are not exclusive.

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon, expressed some concerns.

She said: This trade partnership brings positives that will create new opportunities for Scottish exporters, such as Malaysia’s lower tariff on Scotch whiskey.

However, the benefits of these opportunities cannot be secured at the expense of other sectors of the Scottish agri-food economy.

“The UK government must not use our world-class products as a bargaining chip and let Scotland’s needs and interests pit against each other in an agreement on market access.

There is a significant risk, especially to our sensitive produce. The produce has already been hurt by bilateral trade with New Zealand and Australia, the two larger economies in the CPTPP.

That’s why it’s absolutely essential that preferential access to the UK market depends on producers meeting the same high standards that UK domestic producers have to meet.

“This includes the use of pesticides, antibiotics, and animal health and welfare standards.

Trade growth is positive when done according to the principles we set out in our vision for our trade strategy. It is right that the mandated interests are fully taken into account to ensure that trade policy works for Britain as a whole.”

Earlier, Badenoch conceded that it was very unlikely that Britain would reach a free trade agreement with the United States.

The business secretary said progress stalled after Donald Trump left the White House.

When asked on the Skys Sophy Ridge On Sunday program to evaluate the possibility of a US-UK FTA, the Tory front venture responded:

It all depends on the administration that different presidents have different priorities. Many countries, including us, have been looking forward to a free trade agreement with the United States, but now they have said that is not what they want to do and we need to respect it.

Instead, they had other types of trade interactions and trade transactions.

She later told BBC Ones Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: We cannot force other countries to do things different from what we want them to do. They are sovereign nations just like us.

