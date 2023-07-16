Your heart races a little: American meteorologist threatened with death for mentioning the climate crisis | Weather in the United States





It was a brave, if scientifically obvious, experiment in delivering messages about the ongoing climate crisis via the regular local television weather forecasts seen by viewers in the conservative heartland of Iowa. This culminated when the meteorologist received death threats and left the state.

Chris Gloninger, 38, has been obsessed with the weather since childhood, when Hurricane Bob slammed into his hometown in New York State, turning that into a traveling career as a television weatherman in cities such as Milwaukee and Boston, where he debuted at NBC 10 what he believes will be the first regular U.S. broadcast segment on climate change, in 2010.

Gloninger said he had a holy shitty time with climate change as he got soaked while covering 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, in which superheated air and ocean helped dump 9 tons of rainwater over Texas in just over a day. He said he still needed thick skin, like many broadcasters, to deal with the occasional ridicule over his appearance or voice.

But the experience at KCCI, a CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, was more extreme. Hired by the station two years ago to help bring the reality of global warming into its forecast, Gloninger flagged the science where appropriate, reminding viewers during a flood that a warming atmosphere holds more humidity, or the rise in global temperature during a Heat Wave.

But that quickly caused angst among some viewers, who grumbled that he had to stick to the weather. Then, last July, he started receiving a series of emails containing threats to his life.

It was I’m going to kill you very deliberately written in a long letter and followed by obsessive emails, Gloninger said. His critic demanded he go back where you came from DOUCHEBAG!!! and asked what your home address is, we, the Iowa Conservatives, would like to offer you an Iowa welcome you will never forget. The emails attacked Gloninger for pushing a liberal weather conspiracy theory, calling climate change a Biden hoax.

What followed was a painful and difficult year in which Gloninger and his wife, Cathy Danko, struggled to deal with what they saw as a clear threat to their safety. The meteorologist began to suffer from stress-induced acid reflux and a chronic cough. He felt that his taste for work was diminishing. He ended up in therapy for a year.

I was going to work until 11 p.m. and my wife was alone, I was worried when a car passed at night, your heart would race a little, he said. I was a first responder for several years so I saw some things that shocked me, but it was something I had never experienced before. We were scared, we had no idea what a man from rural Iowa would take on. We were awake at all hours.

KCCI assigned a security detail to Gloninger but also, he said, told me to tone things down on the climate a bit. Eventually, the threat toll, combined with family health issues, caused him to leave the station (the author of the emails was eventually tracked down and fined a small amount). The death threat was concerning enough to be the catalyst for our departure, Gloninger said. You can only be hit a certain number of times before you throw in the towel.

On June 21, Gloninger, dressed in a heat-striped tie, told viewers that he thought he had his forever home in Iowa, but the threat had shaken him and he wanted to get away from it. television to work full-time to help fight the climate. crisis. On his final show, July 7, Gloninger held back tears as he recounted Iowa’s happiest memories, including the deluge of emails from viewers denouncing the threats and praising his focus on climate.

Chris Gloninger broadcasting on Des Moiness CBS television station affiliate KCCI. Photography: KCCI TV

Station management wanted me to avoid the term climate change, maybe talk about climate change or a warming world, to give people less of a stick to beat them, which I get but also don’t disagree, Gloninger, who started a new role as chief scientist at the Woods Hole Group in Massachusetts last week, told the Guardian. What gets lost in the mix, however, is that it was remarkable that they had the balls to do it in the first place.

The episode is a stark reminder that even as polls show a growing number of Americans are alarmed by the kind of climate impacts on vivid display this summer with its record breaking heat, ruinous floods and toxic smoke wildfire and more meteorologists feel compelled to mention it. worsening urgency in their forecasts, a significant part of the population sees the crisis as another part of a global culture war.

What happened to Gloninger is part of a larger context of hateful and hurtful politics that, like a cancer, takes over our political discourse and has changed dramatically in just a few years, according to Eric Sorensen, who served as a meteorologist at television for two decades before being elected. in the United States House of Representatives in 2022.

Sorensen, a Democrat, said he himself was initially skeptical of humanity’s influence on the climate and, once seized with the issue, initially found himself blocked by his bosses from doing so. cover at station WQAD in Illinois in 2008 due to perceived political sensitivity. from subject.

But when we finally covered the weather, viewership grew, Sorensen said. There’s an obligation to communicate that to viewers and it’s best through the personal connection people have with their local weather forecasters, they’re the ones protecting your family by telling you it’s time to take the kids to the sub ground because of a tornado, or go down the roads because of snow.

Many meteorologists who talk about global warming still have to deal with abusive emails, even though death threats are rare, Sorensen added. Many of my former colleagues are scared and I’m afraid what happened to Chris no longer scares them to talk about it, said Sorensen, who invited Gloninger, whom he has known for several years, to speak to members of the Congress of his ordeal.

There have always been voices against it, but now there are threats of violence. We need to be able to communicate about climate change and not worry about ratings suffering or falling victim to angry voicemails.

TV weather was once a surprising, if niche, bastion of climate scepticism, though that has changed in recent years as the impacts of the climate crisis have become more pronounced. TV networks in general still routinely neglect to mention the climate elephant in the room, with only 5% of stations that covered recent heatwaves in Texas and the US Southwest connecting to them on the rise global temperatures, an analysis by Media Matters found that meteorologists who do highlight climate change in their broadcasts are often the only reliable source on the subject for millions of Americans.

A TV reporter braces against the wind and walks to safety as Hurricane Irma approaches Miami, Florida in 2017. Gloninger says he had a holy shitty time covering Hurricane Harvey the same year. Photography: Marcus Yam/LA Times/Getty Images

An initiative called Climate Matters now provides climate-related resources to more than 3,000 meteorologists and television reporters across the United States, an effort that research suggests could increase the climate literacy of the American people. The climate is gradually becoming mainstream in the weather forecast, despite the risk of a backlash.

Some meteorologists are still reluctant to talk about climate change, but that stance is receding, according to Shel Winkley, who speaks regularly about climate in her role as chief meteorologist at KBTX News, Texas. We’re not trying to push anything, we’re just giving information and the emails and calls we get tend to support us because we’re presenting the truth, he said.

Winkley said death threats against Gloninger were the subject of a recent TV weather forecaster conference, but the situation won’t deter him from responding to every email and Facebook comment from climate deniers criticizing his work. I’m not trying to silence people, it’s a conversation that sometimes ends badly and sometimes you go a little bit further, he said. Many more people support science now. But what happened to Chris is scary, I won’t say it’s not. Unfortunately, this is not surprising.

Gloninger also feels he was not intimidated, despite the saga prompting him to move 1,300 miles from Iowa to Cape Cod. In his final weeks at KCCI, he got outspoken, referring, on air, to the climate crisis and that the recent sweltering heat should be alarm bells ringing. He showed impressions of over 300 emails from viewers thanking him for his work.

I was heartened by the fact that in a true conservative state many want climate action and many people want to see more coverage of climate change, he said.

I don’t think the people who bullied me won. I’m just reinventing myself in my career. It may be the start of a new chapter in this state, where people have a bit more basic understanding of what’s going on. People will have a decision next year [in the presidential election] on whether to keep pushing for change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/16/chris-gloninger-tv-weather-man-climate-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos