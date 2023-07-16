UK signs to join unparalleled 12 trillion Indo-Pacific trade bloc





emi Badenoch has signed on to Britain’s membership in a key Indo-Pacific trade bloc, bringing it one step closer to enabling UK businesses to sell to a market of 500 million people with fewer barriers.

The Minister of Commerce on Sunday signed the Protocol to Join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand.

The UK is the first new member country and the first European country to join the bloc comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam since its establishment in 2018.

It’s Britain’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, according to officials, and cuts tariffs on UK exporters to a group of countries whose gross domestic product (GDP) totals $12 trillion and accounts for 15% of global GDP following Britain’s accession. . .

The signing formally confirms the agreement on membership in the UK, reached last March after two years of negotiations.

All we have to do is praise the efforts that have been put in to get us into this local block, she told Sky News. I remember years ago people in England laughed that something like this would never happen.

She added that the deal proves Britain is not isolated.

Britain is looking outward, and we are not an isolated country. We have a seat at the table.

However, she conceded that a free trade agreement with the United States was highly unlikely.

It all depends on the administration. Different presidents have different priorities.

The UK and 11 other CPTPP Member States have now begun work to ratify the deal, which will involve a parliamentary inquiry and legislation to bring it into force in the UK.

Officials expect the bill to come into effect in the second half of 2024, at which time the UK will become a voting member of the bloc and businesses will be able to benefit.

Before signing the documents in Auckland with the CPTPP country ministers, Badenoch said: I am delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign a deal that will greatly benefit British businesses and provide billions of pounds in further trade. . It provides tremendous opportunity and unparalleled access to a market of more than 500 million people.

We are using our status as an independent trading nation to grow the UK economy and join an exciting, growing and forward-looking trading bloc built on the hundreds of thousands of jobs already supported nationally by CPTPP-owned companies. .

Ms Badenoch claimed the new deal would make a significant difference for England.

Most details were agreed earlier this year, but the terms of UK membership are due to be announced on Sunday.

This includes UK commitments to other countries on market access.

At the same time as the signing, the Government released figures showing that in 2019, CPTPP-based companies employed one in every 100 UK workers, equivalent to more than 400,000 jobs nationally.

Membership in the Trade Group is expected to strengthen these investment relationships.

Britain already has trade agreements with CPTPP members, excluding Malaysia and Brunei, but officials say it will deepen existing agreements, where 99% of UK goods exports are now tariff-free.

Dairy producers will gain export opportunities to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, while beef, pork and poultry producers will have better access to the Mexican market, officials said.

But critics say the impact will be limited, and official estimates suggest it will only add $1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years, equivalent to less than 1% of UK GDP.

The deal marks a continuation of the post-Brexit policy tilt toward the Indo-Pacific, where by 2035 about half of the world’s middle-class consumers are expected to live.

With the Conservatives trailing Labor in opinion polls ahead of next year’s general election, it’s unclear whether the incoming government will focus on the Indo-Pacific as much as it will on mending relations with the EU that have been hit by Brexit.

Last month shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the Conservatives were dishonest by insisting that joining the CPTPP would compensate for trade losses in Europe.

Officials herald CPTPP as an alternative to the beleaguered World Trade Organization (WTO) in an increasingly fragmented international trade system.

HSBC Chief Executive Ian Stuart said: “The UK’s accession to the CPTPP marks an important milestone for UK trade. done,” he said.

According to the Institute of Export and International Trade, everyday commodities from CPTPP countries that will be cheaper for UK consumers thanks to the deal include Australian ugg boots, New Zealand kiwi, Chilean blueberries and Canadian maple syrup.

Secretary General Marco Forgione said: From whiskey to confectionery, cars, jewelry and apparel, the elimination of tariffs will make the best of the UK more accessible to consumers in the Indo-Pacific bloc.

This contract has the added benefit of strengthening the value chain and supply chain within the block.

After the UK announced its intention to join the CPTPP, many other countries are seeking to join. This means potential market access and benefits will continue to grow significantly over the next few years.

After the UK’s accession, attention may shift to other potential new members where applications from China and Taiwan are likely to create tension.

Conservationists and trade unions said the deal would enable them to trade in environments that damage the environment and pose risks to workers.

Angela Francis, director of policy solutions for conservation group WWF-UK, said governments are deliberately enabling trade in products that are destroying our natural world.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said the agreement would allow the interests of multinational corporations to take precedence over policies such as raising the minimum wage and public ownership of energy.

This Pacific trade agreement is bad for workers at home and abroad. “Once again, Conservative ministers have turned a blind eye to egregious violations of human rights and workers’ rights in their pursuit of a trade deal,” he said.

But the move was welcomed by the British Chamber of Commerce, which said it would be good news for British businesses.

BCC’s Director of Trade Policy, William Bain, said:

From the second half of next year, new opportunities will open up for our business through domestic and foreign investments with 11 other countries.

