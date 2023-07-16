US gives ‘green light’ to European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, Biden official says





Washington CNN—

The United States will allow European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, a senior Biden administration official confirmed on Sunday, a potential boon to Ukraine’s efforts to counter China’s air superiority. Russia.

The president has given the go-ahead and we will allow, allow, support, facilitate and actually provide the tools for the Ukrainians to start training on the F-16s, as soon as the Europeans are ready, the adviser told the national security Jake Sullivan to CNN. Jake Tapper on the State of the Union.

The decision cements a sharp turnaround for President Joe Biden, who said earlier this year he doesn’t believe Ukraine needs the F-16s. One of the main problems kyiv’s ground forces have faced as their counter-offensive is underway is Russian air power holding them back. Russia still maintains its air superiority, which makes it difficult for ground forces to advance.

In May, Biden informed G7 leaders that the United States would support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s, although he was not unclear at the time when this training would begin.

The American-made aircraft has aerial refueling capabilities and is compatible with most NATO weapons already supplied to Ukraine. Although it first entered production in the 1980s, it has undergone several upgrades, making it more advanced and versatile than any Ukrainian jet aircraft currently in its fleet, and a fierce rival for most Russian aircraft, with the exception of newer models that Moscow shied away from. to deploy in Ukraine.

Sullivan noted on Sunday that European allies said they needed several weeks to prepare training capabilities and that the United States would stick to the schedule they set.

The United States won’t be alone in getting this F-16 formation up and running, he said.

Regarding US national defense, Sullivan lamented the defense policy bill passed by the House, which includes the passage of several controversial amendments touching on burning social issues.

This legislation never makes it to the presidents desk because what you’ve seen from an extreme group of Republicans is coming up with a series of amendments that try to mix national social debates with the needs that security needs, a Sullivan said.

The addition of amendments pushed by hardline conservatives related to abortion policy and access to transgender health care as well as targeting diversity and inclusion programs has infuriated Democrats and will now create a clash with the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Pressed to acknowledge that the bill passed along party lines but backed by a majority of House GOP lawmakers, Sullivan argued that the process was hijacked by a small group of Republicans.

A lot of people in the House, including Republicans, in my view, aren’t particularly interested in politics coming in the middle of the (National) Defense Authorization Act, Sullivan said, making reference to the official name of the Defense Policy Bill.

So it was a small group of Republicans that basically created a trap. A situation in which we do not need to find ourselves.

CLARIFICATION: This story and title have been updated to better describe Ukrainian F-16 trainees.

