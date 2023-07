This UK stock is very cheap. time to live?

Image Source: Getty Images

When it comes to the prospects for the UK economy, it’s easy to find doomsayers. This seems to be the case for many UK stocks as well. While the flagship FSTE 100 index hit all-time highs earlier this year, many individual stocks look very cheap to me.

Banks are an example. Lloyds has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 6, while rival Barclays looks much cheaper with a 5.

But it’s not just banks.

Carriers BT and Vodafone both trade P/E ratios in the low to mid single digits.

Legal & General, a financial services company, trades for a P/E ratio of 6, while British American Tobacco sells for less than 7 times earnings.

These are all FTSE 100 companies. Why do they look so cheap and are a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

risk and reward

Clearly, the main reason for the low price is, I believe, many investors are aware of a number of risks that could affect the returns of UK companies in the coming years.

For example, a recession and higher interest rates may cause more borrowers to delay their mortgage payments. This is likely to reduce the bank’s bottom line.

Higher interest rates could also add significant new costs to heavily indebted companies on their balance sheets, such as Vodafone and British American Tobacco.

So some stocks may not actually be as cheap as they seem today. It will depend on how well your business performs over the next few years.

long term view

Of course, no one knows what will happen in the future. Clearly, many investors are taking significant risks in UK equities. They may turn out to be right.

However, I am a long-term investor. Are things really as bad as some current stock prices suggest?

I don’t think so.

Take Legal and General as an example. It faces risks ranging from a volatile investment environment to increased competition from fintech companies. But even considering the risk, the value seems very cheap to me. It has a large customer base, an iconic brand, and a proven business model that is extremely profitable.

I guess that means it may trade at a higher price in the future. That is, it was 6% lower in the past year and 16% lower than five years ago.

However, the yield is 8.6%. As a long-term investor, I have included the company in my portfolio. I’m happy to pay a juicy dividend while holding the stock in hopes of long-term capital gains.

time to live

In fact, I think now is a good time for investors to buy UK stocks.

As always, what you buy and how much you pay for matters.

We believe that some obviously cheap stocks reflect the significant risk they entail. But others seem like the real deal to me. So we continue to add to our portfolio.

