2023 US Tour: Traveling Crew | News





Our men’s first team, along with colleagues from across the club, left London Stansted Airport on Sunday afternoon, crossing the Atlantic on an Emirates 777 aircraft.

After two friendlies against Watford and 1. FC Nuremberg, our first game in the United States will take place at Audi Field, Washington DC on Wednesday, July 19, against an MLS All-Stars team in front of a sold-out crowd. The MLS stars will be led by DC United head coach Wayne Rooney.

We then travel to New Jersey, where we take on Manchester United at MetLife Stadium on Saturday July 22, marking the first time the two clubs have faced each other on American soil. It promises to be a popular game after our 3-2 win over Manchester United in January was watched by an average audience of 1.92 million viewers across NBC Sports, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital. An American record for a Premier League match.

The third and final leg of our US Tour 2023 is part of the Soccer Champions Tour series and takes us to Los Angeles, where we will face Barcelona on Wednesday July 26 at SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams.

Tickets for our games in New Jersey and Los Angeles are still available and can be purchased by clicking on the game links above.

For more information on how to watch our pay-per-view pre-season games, please see here.

2023 US Tour Traveling Team

1 Aaron Ramsdale2 William Saliba3 Kieran Tierney4 Ben White6 Gabriel Magalhaes7 Bukayo Saka8 Martin Odegaard9 Gabriel Jesus11 Gabriel Martinelli12 Jurrien Timber13 Alex Runarsson14 Eddie Nketiah15 Jakub Kiwior16 Rob Holding18 Takehiro Tomiyasu19 Leandro Trossard20 Jorginho21 Fabio Vieira25 Mohamed Elneny26 Folarin Balogun27 Mar quinhos2 9 Kai Havertz31 Karl Hein32 Auston Trusty35 Oleksandr Zinchenko41 Declan Rice45 Amario Cozier-Duberry

We expect Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey to join us next week.

Players who don’t make the squad will be working hard on their physical condition and/or recovering from injury.

