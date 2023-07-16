The most precious thing my son will inherit is a beloved British holiday destination





Two or three weeks spent running wild in the simple, inexpensive and full of laughter sun were the highlight of the year. So when my son Finn (my father’s first grandchild) was born last April, followed by my sister’s daughter (named after her grandmother) in May, we were wondering where their first vacation was and I knew exactly who to be with.

But recreating the nostalgic days of childhood under canvas with parents not keen on sleeping on the ground with two young babies in their arms didn’t feel like an option. So, for the first time, we decided to roll out our sleeping bags and book a house large enough to accommodate all 13 of us.

We left our reservations rather late, but to our surprise we discovered that Penmellyn House, a beautiful Grade 2 listed property south of Mawgan Porth, is still available in August as it was this year. With 7 bedrooms, 2 lounges, a spacious dining table, full kitchen and expansive garden, it is the perfect base for a multi-generational getaway. Every day the sun shone and we went ashore en masse.

The beauty of St Meryn is that there are plenty to choose from. Like the slogan Seven Bays for Seven Days. Trevone Bay, Harlyn Bay, Mother Iveys Bay, Boobys Bay, Constantine Bay, Treyarnon Bay and Porthcothan Bay can be found in that order on the coastline between Padstow running west towards Newquay.

Each beach has its own charm. Treyarnon has popular tide pools. Constantine’s expanses of sand are backed by dunes. Boobys Bay is a tidal flat with rock pools at low tide. Harlyn, the most well-equipped, has food trucks.

