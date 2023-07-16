



The UK is more prone to uncomfortably hot days. Photo: Alamy

The UK is at risk of increased crime, especially as it risks seeing hotter and more uncomfortable days.

A 2C rise in global temperatures will increase uncomfortably hot temperatures by 30%, according to a new study.

This does not include the effects of heat waves. This only adds to the average rise.

According to a study by Oxford University in the UK, only Switzerland can see such drastic changes as the UK.

Failure to control and adequately adapt to climate change could expose the UK to power outages, a deteriorating economy and increased crime.

Dr Radhika Khosla, co-author of the study, said: “The larger literature shows that sexual violence, in particular, increases during times of heat intensification.”

“The bigger social problems are dangerous.”

The UK is at risk of climate change. Photo: Alamy

Her research has shown how important it is for the UK to support a focus on limiting global warming to 1.5C this century.

But if it is missed, and some experts fear it could be missed in a few years, there will be “more intense and extreme heat,” according to Dr. Khosla’s report, she said.

“That means the day will be uncomfortably hot, and it will mean much hotter than today’s uncomfortably hot days,” Dr. Radhika, leader of the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Cooling, told LBC.

This means more days with average temperatures above 18C 24 hours a day.

And more extreme temperatures can have serious consequences.

“If we don’t act, we could have a series of knock-on effects. Health is really important given the number of cardiovascular diseases that heat promotes,” she feared.

Hotter and more uncomfortable days may come. Photo: Alamy

“It’s equally about mental health. There are also risks to productivity, food security and access to electricity and energy.

“If demand is too high, the power grid can collapse, which has ripple effects on all quality of life issues and cannot be ignored.”

She says politicians should start thinking about radically redesigning buildings to accommodate soaring temperatures.

According to her report, more and more of these “uncomfortable days” will require air conditioning.

Studies have found a link between hot weather and sexual violence.

A 2021 report from the United Nations website suggested that women “face multiple forms of sexual and gender-based violence during and after all disasters, including those caused by climate change.”

A study conducted in Greater Manchester in 2007 found a correlation between high temperatures and sunlight and “higher rates of sexual assault”.

It’s not clear what temperatures can rise on the uncomfortable days the report fears.

The challenge, however, is sustaining several days of uncomfortably hot days with extreme temperatures, such as last year’s 40C heat wave.

Co-author Dr Nicole Miranda said: “Nordic countries will need large-scale adaptations to heat resilience faster than others.

“The UK was wreaked havoc by a record-breaking heat wave in 2022. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even death in particularly vulnerable populations.

“Preparing for hotter days is a health and economic obligation.”

