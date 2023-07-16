Transcending the US DollarBlackRock CEO Releases Important Crypto Prediction After Huge Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price





BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest asset manager managing $10 trillion in value, has sparked an astonishing bitcoin and crypto boom in recent weeks.

The price of bitcoin has doubled so far this year, revitalizing ethereum, XRP XRP and the broader crypto market which suffered a catastrophic crash through 2022, with some predicting a multi-trillion Chinese bomb dollars is imminent.

Today, legendary BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who shocked the world by announcing a surprise crypto flip last week, said he expects crypto to “transcend” traditional currencies, including the US dollar.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink has become a crypto supporter, helping the price of bitcoin,… [+] Ethereum and XRP have been skyrocketing in recent weeks.

Getty

“Above all, because it’s so international, [crypto is] is going to transcend any currency in currency valuation,” Fink, who said last week that bitcoin and crypto could “revolutionize finance” in a dramatic reversal of his previous stance that bitcoin was not nothing more than a “money laundering index,” CNBC told CNBC.

“More and more of our global investors are asking us about crypto,” Fink said, explaining BlackRock’s decision to file an application for a U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) last month.

Bitcoin BTC and crypto have “differentiating value from other asset classes,” Fink said, adding that BlackRock has a “responsibility to democratize investing” through ETFs and highlighting BlackRock’s history of investing. use of ETFs to “transform investing”.

Fidelity and other Wall Street giants have been quick to follow in BlackRock’s ETF footsteps, betting the world’s largest asset manager will find a way through the regulatory fog that has so far hampered a spot bitcoin ETF. American.

“We’re working with our regulators because, like any new market, if BlackRocks’ name is in there, we’re going to make sure it’s safe and sound and protected,” Fink said.

This week, the SEC suffered what many interpreted as a setback in its attempt to rein in the crypto market when a federal judge ruled that the sale of Ripple’s XRP on exchanges and via algorithms did not constitute investment contracts. However, the court found that Ripple’s institutional XRP sales violated federal securities laws.

The decision boosted the combined crypto market, sending the price of bitcoin, ethereum, and XRP skyrocketing. The price of XRP soared around 60% within 24 hours of the news breaking, with traders betting that the regulatory uncertainty that has plagued the crypto market in recent months could come to an end.

The price of bitcoin has exploded over the past few years, rebounding from a price crash last year… [+] this weighed heavily on the price of ethereum, XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

Forbes Digital Assets

This year, the pressure on U.S. lawmakers and regulators to develop a framework for how bitcoin and crypto exchanges and businesses operate is increasing as Europe and Asian countries move forward.

“The United States has the opportunity to be a leader in setting the frameworks for bitcoin financial products and regulations and a hub for innovation,” said Alex Adelman, managing director of the US app. of bitcoin Lolli rewards, in email comments.

“However, if the US continues to lag behind in establishing innovative financial policies and products, we will see the US falling behind other global powers and leading companies in the crypto industry at rapidly growing will migrate from the United States over time.”

