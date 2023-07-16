UK signs ‘biggest trade deal’ since Brexit DW July 16, 2023





The UK has officially signed a treaty joining the major Indo-Pacific bloc, which it says is the largest trade deal since the UK left the European Union in early 2020.

Economics Minister Kemi Badenoch signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Protocol to Accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Auckland, New Zealand.

“This is a modern and ambitious deal and our joining this exciting, brilliant and forward-looking bloc is proof that the UK’s doors are open to business,” said Badenoch.

She later told Sky News that the agreement meant Britain had “a seat at the table in the fastest growing region” and that other countries were queuing up to join the agreement.

The broadcaster cited government analysis that the deal would boost UK exports by £1.7 billion ($1.9 billion; $2.23 billion) over the long term, imports into the UK by £1.6 billion and gross domestic product (GDP) by £1.8 billion. .

The agreement is expected to come into effect in the second half of 2024.

What is CPTPP?

The CPTPP is a groundbreaking agreement to remove trade barriers between 11 countries in 2018, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The agreement requires countries to make strong commitments to eliminate or significantly reduce tariffs and open markets for services and investment.

There are also rules dealing with competition, intellectual property rights and protection of foreign companies.

The CPTPP is seen as a bulwark against Chinese dominance in the region, although China has applied for membership along with Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador.

Politicians in many countries, including Britain and Australia, are lobbying to keep China out, and Beijing is trying to block Taiwan from joining.

Why is the CPTTP important to the UK?

The UK government has said that the CPTTP will reduce tariffs on UK exports to Asia-Pacific countries and that once it becomes a member of the UK, the trade bloc will have a combined GDP of £12 trillion and account for 15% of global trade.

The UK wants to deepen trade ties in the Pacific post-Brexit 2020.

London has been pursuing a “global Britain” strategy since giving up EU membership and leaving the bloc’s single market and customs union after nearly 50 years.

Instead, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated a trade agreement called the EUUK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Since Brexit, Britain has sought other trade deals with countries and trade blocs around the world that the government says have a faster-growing economy than the EU.

But London will struggle to achieve free trade agreements with powerhouses like China and even its closest allies in the near future. The US has said further trade liberalization with the UK is off the table for now.

Critics say CPTTP and other deals will struggle to compensate for the economic damage done by leaving the now 27-member EU as the world’s largest trading bloc and collective economy.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK government’s spending watchdog, Brexit is expected to reduce long-term productivity in the UK by 4%.

The UK already has trade deals with 10 of the other 11 CPTPP member countries, and the eventual economic stimulus will only increase GDP by 0.08% per year.

In 2022, the UK exported £340 billion of goods and services to the EU, or 42% of total UK exports.

Badenoch told Sky News that by mid-2030, half of global growth is expected to come from the Indo-Pacific, and that growth will continue into mid-century.

What else was announced at the CPTTP meeting?

Members of the Transpacific Trade Agreement (TPP) have said they are gathering information on countries interested in joining the agreement to see if they can meet the bloc’s “high standards”.

“Member States are currently undertaking an information-gathering process on whether aspirational economies can meet the high standards of the CPTPP, taking into account their experiences with trade commitments,” the members said in a joint statement.

Decisions about who would join and when they would be together were added in a statement.

