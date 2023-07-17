US weather: Flash floods in the Northeast, heat wave intensifies





[1/10]A man takes a photo of a digital sign displaying the high temperature, in Death Valley, California, U.S. July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia

July 16 (Reuters) – An already rain-soaked New England braced for more downpours, with four dead from flooding, and the National Weather Service warned of extreme heat for nearly a quarter of the American population.

The NWS said parts of New England and parts of the mid-Atlantic would be hit with storms “capable of producing torrential rains” ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. Areas at risk include major cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

“Given parts of the northeast contain saturated and sensitive soils following recent heavy rains over the past 10 days, this is a ready pattern to produce flash flooding that could be significant in the affected areas,” the NWS said in a Sunday morning forecast.

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged people in her state to avoid traveling until the rain passes, saying “your car can go from a safe place to a place of death” if it is swept away by a flash flood.

The NWS said the northeast could experience impassable roads, tornadoes and even mudslides in some areas of higher ground.

At least four people were swept away and killed by a flash flood Saturday in Pennsylvania’s Upper Makefield Township, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, local police said in a written statement. Rescuers said on Sunday they were looking for three other people, including a nine-month-old boy, his two-year-old sister and also an adult woman.

Flooding has inundated the northeast in recent days, with Vermont in particular reporting catastrophic flooding in its capital Montpelier, which is again under a flash flood warning on Sunday.

Outside of the northeast, the NWS forecast heavy rain for parts of the Central Plains and the Middle Mississippi Valley, as well as eastern Texas, parts of Arkansas and Louisiana, and parts of the gulf coast.

HEAT WARNINGS FOR A QUARTER OF AMERICANS

Heat warnings have spread from the Pacific Northwest, through California, across the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.

Temperatures of over 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) are predicted for high desert regions of southern California, as well as Arizona and Nevada. The NWS said widespread record high temperatures would likely be recorded in the southwest, on the western Gulf Coast and also in southern Florida.

Temperatures between 100 F and 110 F are predicted for parts of the Pacific Northwest. This could be especially dangerous for an area unaccustomed to excessive heat, as many homes lack central air conditioning, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

The extreme heat in the United States, with warnings for more than 80 million people, is caused by a high-pressure air mass sitting like a dome atop the affected areas, which prevents any rain storms from moving in for provide cooler weather, the NWS said.

Little relief from the heat is in sight.

“The combination of scorching temperatures and oppressively high dew points will result in sweltering heat throughout the

South in the coming week,” the NWS wrote.

Scientists say fossil fuel-induced climate change heralds more extreme weather like that seen in the United States in recent days, warning the world must drastically reduce carbon emissions to avoid its catastrophic effects.

Brutally hot temperatures were also engulfing several European countries.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Josie Kao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/extreme-heat-excessive-rainfall-forecast-across-large-swath-us-2023-07-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos