Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again invading the United States, affecting air quality for nearly 110 million Americans





Smoke fills the skies from the northern Plains to the Midwest on Sunday.

Air quality alerts are in place for nearly 110 million people as smoke from Canadian wildfires returns through Monday evening.

Montana through Indiana was reporting unhealthy air quality levels Sunday afternoon. Additionally, air quality levels ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups were reported in the northern plains across parts of the Ohio Valley.

A current view of air quality across the United States (FOX Weather) Monday wildfire smoke forecast

Most of the smoke from the wildfires moved into the Ohio Valley on Sunday. It impacted big cities, like Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cleveland, Ohio.

Air quality alerts were issued from Montana to Vermont as smoke continued to seep into more parts of the United States

Air quality alerts in effect in the United States (FOX Weather)

Monday will bring some relief to residents of the Midwest as upper level winds will continue to drift smoke east, but smoke will continue to track northeast.

The FOX Forecast Center noted that there is no indication that the smoke plumes will stop anytime soon. The source of the smoke, Canada’s wildfires, continues to burn uncontrollably. This will be especially prevalent as storm systems move in, as northerly winds will help carry smoke south.

UNITED STATES AIR QUALITY MAP

Wildfire smoke over Watertown, South Dakota on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (@JohnSperry6/Twitter)

Wildfire smoke over Watertown, South Dakota on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (@JohnSperry6/Twitter)

Smoke from a wildfire is seen in the distance near Sheraton (west of Fraser Lake), British Columbia, Canada, taken from a passenger train on the Prince George – Prince Rupert line on July 10, 2023 (ULYSSE BELLIER/AFP)

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires that moved across the northern United States is highlighted in this satellite image taken July 15, 2023. (NOAA)

The state of wildfires burning in Canada

The number of wildfires continues to rise in Canada, soaring this week to more than 670 fires – more than half of which are still out of control.

With a long and difficult summer ahead, Canadian firefighters said 23.9 million acres have already gone up in smoke across the country this year. This is roughly equivalent to the size of Indiana. The impressive number of acres burned is 11 times higher than the average for the past decade.

Smoke from the June wildfires engulfed major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, creating hazy skies and reduced visibility. Air quality readings have reached dangerous levels in Philadelphia, New York and other communities downwind of the Quebec fires.

Skies have finally cleared after smoke from wildfires in Canada suffocated millions of people in the eastern half of the United States, and the effects of the

