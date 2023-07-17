



Britain has joined the comprehensive and progressive agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which Commerce Secretary Chemie Vadenoch signed on the dotted line on Sunday.

Agreement awards open up new markets for UK producers to export cars, textiles, whiskey, cheese, beef, lamb and other commodities.

The CPTPP agreement could also lead to cheaper imports of clothing, electronics, coffee and kiwifruit.

43-year-old Kemi Badenoch has touted the deal as the clearest demonstration of British freedom outside the EU, claiming Britain will sit at the top table of the Indo-Pacific group.

Kemi Badenoch signed the agreement in Auckland alongside New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, Japanese Economic Revitalization Minister Goto Shigeyuki and Australian Deputy Trade Minister Tim Ayres.

Signing the agreement in the early hours of Sunday, Badenoch said a deal would not have been possible if we were still stuck in the EU.

The UK became the first European country to join the trading bloc of 11 major economies, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Japan and Vietnam.

Under the agreement, almost all exports to this bloc will pass through without tariffs.

The CPTPP has a population of over 500 million and currently accounts for about 15% of the world’s GDP, which is said to reach 12 trillion GDP.

Economists predicted the trade deal would boost UK GDP by 0.08%.

Prior to the signing, Badenoch said: “I look forward to a tremendous opportunity and unparalleled market of over 500 million people, as well as providing billions of pounds in additional trade that will greatly benefit British businesses.”

We are using our status as an independent trading nation to grow the UK economy and join an exciting, growing and forward-looking trading bloc built on the hundreds of thousands of jobs already supported nationally by CPTPP-owned companies. .

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss told the Sunday Express:

That is why, as Secretary of International Trade, I wanted to negotiate many new trade deals with old allies and new partners around the world.

Badenoch was optimistic about the benefits of Brexit Britain.

She added: There are also significant geopolitical implications, with CPTPP serving as an essential bulwark against China.

HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart said:

HSBC UK is very excited about the opportunities this agreement offers. As the world’s leading global trade bank, we will help UK businesses unleash their full potential and unlock a world of opportunity.

Anglo-Spanish relations suffered after Brexit talks over Gibraltar.

Former Brexit Secretary David Jones said: CPTPP is a huge opportunity for the UK. It is a federation of the world’s most dynamic economies, with a population of over 500 million.

It differs from the EU in that it was not expected to cede our sovereignty to some supranational organization.

All in all, this is a huge opportunity for the UK, driven entirely by our decision to leave the country in 2016.

Marco Forgione, Director of the Institute of Export & International Trade, said: .

Brewers and brewers across the UK can ship high-quality beer, wine and spirits duty-free.

We can fly the flag of a British brand with a desirable fashion line. Cornish clotted cream, Scottish shortbread and, of course, delicious Welsh cakes will be readily available to new customers.

