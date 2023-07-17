Fight breaks out in US housing market as deteriorating affordability collides with ‘lockdown effect’





In a clash of opposing forces, the US real estate market finds itself embroiled in a fierce battle. On the one hand, deteriorating affordability resulting from a surge in mortgage rates from 3% to over 6% in 2022, just after national house prices jumped over 40% during the pandemic housing boom , is putting downward pressure on house prices. On the other hand, the scarcity of existing inventory, exacerbated by the so-called foreclosure effect, as many homeowners are reluctant to sell and buy again, fearing the trade-off between a 2% mortgage rate or 3% and a range of 6% to 7%, is putting upward pressure on house prices.

Housing economists say none of these forces should be ignored.

Soaring mortgage rates in 2022 have caught many potential buyers off guard, diminishing their purchasing power and making home ownership less affordable. With mortgage rates doubling in such a short time, housing affordability (or better, lack of affordability) as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has reached levels not seen since the height of the bubble in 2006. This affordability crisis translated into a home price correction last fall, which delivered its biggest punch in the overheated Southwest and West Coast markets. This affordability crisis continues to leave many potential buyers on the sidelines, thwarting demand and causing slower home sales.

At the same time, the housing market is strained by a lack of available inventory. The lock-in effect, a term used to describe homeowners’ reluctance to sell their properties due to fear of higher mortgage rates, has resulted in a shortage of existing homes on the market. Owners, benefiting from historically low interest rates, are reluctant to give up their favorable financing conditions, creating a bottleneck in housing supply. According to Realtor.com, there were 26.2% fewer homes for sale in June 2023 than in June 2022 and 28.9% fewer than in June 2019. This limited inventory has fueled competition between buyers and pushes home prices up in the first half. of the year the seasonally strong part of the year in most markets.

To better understand the “lock-in effect,” consider the fact that 91% of mortgage borrowers have an interest rate below 5%, including 70.7% with an interest rate below 4%. For these homeowners, it just doesn’t make much sense to sell and buy a property right now at a 6% or 7% mortgage rate.

It’s not just potential buyers and sellers who are feeling the pressure; the ramifications extend to real estate professionals who depend on transaction volume to make a living. With rapidly deteriorating housing affordability and a scarcity of available homes, real estate agents and brokers are struggling with limited opportunities to facilitate sales and earn commissions. The decline in transaction volumes has taken a toll on their financial stability and jeopardized the viability of some companies.

So who will win? Will tight affordability cause national home prices to fall, or will the lack of existing inventory cause national prices to rise?

According to companies like Zillow and CoreLogic, national housing prices have already bottomed out and are expected to continue rising over the next 12 months. The scarcity of existing inventory, they say, leaves buyers no choice but to drive up prices.

Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi has a different view. He predicts housing affordability will improve over the next few years, as mortgage rates slowly decline from around 6.5% in 2023 to 5.5% in 2025, and national house prices eventually fall. about 8% from peak to trough. In other words, Zandi expects tight affordability to overcome the lack of inventory.

“In our mind, this [price] the weakness plays out over the next three years, there’s no cliff event here, it’s more of a slow decline,” Zandi told Fortune.

If, by any chance, the Zandi team is wrong and “prices end up being higher than expected”, he claims it would be due to the foreclosure effect that prevails, as individuals choose to fall back and that the shortage of inventory continues to drive up national property prices.

