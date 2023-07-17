Crackdown on fraudulent college degrees





Students and taxpayers will be better protected from fraudulent degree programs that have high dropout rates, do not lead to good jobs and leave young people with low wages and high debt, the prime minister and education minister have announced.

Under the plan, the Office for Students (OfS) will be asked to limit the number of students that universities can recruit to courses that do not provide good results for students.

The UK has some of the best universities in the world, but few of the courses offered face students with debt, low incomes and poor job prospects. The government wants to make the system fairer not only for them, but also for the taxpayers who invest heavily in higher education and are liable for billions of pounds in uncollected tuition if graduate earnings are low.

Figures from the Office for Students show that nearly 3 in 10 graduates do not progress to highly skilled jobs or study further 15 months after graduation. The Institute for Fiscal Studies also estimates that one in five graduates would be better off financially if they hadn’t gone to college. university.

The government wants universities to offer the same high-quality delivery we expect from our schools and to encourage young people to choose the path that’s right for them, whether it’s a college degree, higher technical qualification or otherwise. , or apprentice.

As part of today’s announcement, the government will also lower the maximum fee universities can charge for classroom-based foundation courses from the current 9,250 to 5,760.

One year of additional study designed to help prepare students for degrees with specific entry requirements or knowledge, such as medicine and veterinary medicine. However, studies have shown that too many people are encouraged to take foundation years in some subjects, such as business, that are not required.

The Office of Student Affairs will also continue to work to make it easier for students to assess the quality of each university’s courses so that they can make the most informed decisions about where and what to study. Students should ensure that courses that do not generate a good income are subject to tighter controls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

The UK is home to some of the best universities in the world and studying for a degree can be incredibly rewarding.

But too many young people are selling false dreams and end up completing low-quality courses at taxpayer’s expense that don’t offer decent job prospects.

That’s why we’re taking steps to crack down on university courses illegally while stepping up technical training and apprenticeship offerings.

This will help more young people choose the right path to fulfill their potential and help grow our economy.

Education Minister Gillian Keegan said:

Students and taxpayers expect value for money and a good return on their significant financial investment in higher education.

This new measure will crack down on higher education institutions that continue to offer poor-quality courses and send a clear signal that they will not allow students to sell false promises. No matter where they choose to study, students can acquire the skills needed to land great jobs and successfully support award-winning priorities for growing our economy.

Philip Augar, Chair of the Independent Review for Post-18 Education and Funding, said:

This is another strong signal that universities need to control recruitment, which is not in the best interest of students, and we hope the sector will respond constructively.

Edward Peck, Vice Chancellor and Chancellor of Nottingham Trent University and member of the Independent Review Panel on Post-18 Education and Funding, said:

Following careful consideration and extensive consultation, the higher education reform agenda pursued by the government is consistent with the approach outlined in the Augar Review.

Adjustment of HE access fees and foundation year fees for low-cost subjects will ensure that future improvements in the quality framework deployed by the Office for Students, including potential optional student count controls, will appropriately use graduate salaries for subjects.

Baroness Alison Wolf, Member of the Independent Review Panel for Post-18 Education and Funding, said:

I am delighted that the government has introduced reforms to the foundation year course. The current rapid growth is difficult to justify both educationally and cost-wise.

Explicitly matching tuition with university-based access courses should also promote greater coordination in further and higher education, which governments rightly promise.

Governments have already taken decisive steps to ensure access to higher education opportunities for youth and adults. This includes new T levels, advanced technical qualifications, building a network of 21 technical labs, and working with employers of all sizes to create more apprentices in a wider variety of exciting roles. Plans have also been announced to expand UCAS to allow students to apply for apprenticeships alongside traditional degrees, allowing thousands more young people to benefit from a wider variety of high-quality options.

With the measures announced today to improve the quality of higher education, the government taps into the range of free education options available to people and employers to fill skills gaps, put people to work and support the Prime Minister’s priorities for economic growth .

This includes launching a new digital platform starting in the fall where people and employers can find everything from apprentices and T-levels to tech bootcamps and essential skills courses, all in one place. This includes reducing the number of steps required to register to receive an apprenticeship by one-third and updating 100 apprenticeship courses in fields such as construction and healthcare to reflect the latest technological advances to work better for employers and apprentices. that is included.

Anthony Impey, CEO of Be The Business, said:

Small businesses are run by some of the most impressive and resilient people in America, but they lack the time and resources of their peers in much larger companies. So these changes will make a real difference in opening apprenticeships at a time when small businesses are looking for all the help they can get to be productive.

FD Works, a top 50 SME apprentice employer and accounting firm based in Bristol, said:

At FD Works, we believe that the power of an apprentice is unmatched. The passion and perspective they bring has been a huge part of our continued success, but as a small business, our time is invaluable. While the investment already far outweighs the cost, the Department of Education is continuously improving the system with us in mind, which is evident in this latest update.

As an innovative company, it’s been great to see changes happening that will help us move faster, share more opportunities, and empower more apprentices to find jobs they love.

Jane Gratton, Head of Workforce Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said:

Apprenticeships are key to enhancing the technical skills of the workforce and helping companies address skills shortages. However, many companies with many apprenticeship opportunities find the process difficult. It is therefore good to see governments taking steps in the right direction to reduce the complexity and excessive bureaucracy of the apprenticeship system.

We also need more candidates to choose apprenticeships for employment, so we welcome initiatives that help raise awareness and connect people to the great jobs and education offered by local business communities across the country.

