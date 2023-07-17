UK Housing Sluggishness, Declining Prices Hit Market Confidence | housing market





Homeowners’ concerns about declining home prices are affecting the mood across the country.

Consumer confidence fell 1.7 points to 101.6 in June, according to the YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) index. The index’s biggest obstacle has been homeowner pessimism. Confidence in real estate values ​​fell 5.8 points this month and 10.3 points over the next 12 months.

Kay Neufeld, director of forecasting and thought leadership at CEBR, said emotions were crushed by the plethora of negative economic news. Consumers looking to buy a home or refinance at rates that beat the aftermath of last year’s mini-budget were particularly affected, she said, and as a result, not surprisingly, both home value indicators took the hardest hit this month.

According to the latest Rightmove Home Price Index, the average asking price for properties on the market in July fell 0.2% (905) to 371,907. The monthly decline was slightly worse than the 0% standard for this period.

The real estate website said the most recent base rate hike, which rose to 5 per cent, is starting to bite. The number of agreed sales in June was 12% lower than the corresponding figure for 2019, in contrast to a better-than-expected start to the year.

Rightmoves Director of Real Estate Science and Innovation Tim Bannister said, “The interest rate brakes that are being applied harder to slow the economy are now starting to bite. Unexpectedly bullish inflation figures and surprises of further mortgage rate hikes at a time when many felt they had stabilized contributed to lower prices and consensus sales numbers.

However, Bannister said buyer demand remained elastic, 3 per cent higher than the more normal market in 2019, fueled by a lack of high-quality properties for sale and demand for homes. Sales of larger properties took a bigger hit as people who didn’t have to move reassess their budgets, but demand for smaller homes with two or fewer bedrooms was less affected.

Rightmove said the trend highlighted the ongoing determination among many first-time buyers to navigate the volatile mortgage market and climb the property ladder, especially at record levels of rents.

Chris Druce, Senior Research Analyst at Knight Frank, added that while the residential real estate market is just as price sensitive as it was before the pandemic, deals are still coming through and prices appear to be resilient. Nonetheless, as more fixed-rate mortgages are renewed at higher rates, the Real Estate Agency forecasts that house prices will drop 10 per cent this year and next.

