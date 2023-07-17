More than 1,300 US flights canceled as severe storms target northeast





More than 1,300 flights to and from the northeast were canceled as storms continued to batter the region over the weekend.

More than 1,320 flights to and from the United States were canceled Sunday afternoon, including more than 350 arriving and departing from Newark Liberty International Airport, according to online tracker FlightAware.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, extreme weather caused ground stops at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Newark airport in New Jersey. Both airlines announced on Twitter that they were experiencing flight disruptions due to weather conditions and encouraged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain battered the northeast over the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall expected to target New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania killed four people on Saturday. Authorities were still looking for three people missing after the floods, including a 9-month-old child and a toddler.

The storm system also brought heavy rain to other parts of the mid-Atlantic, including Virginia and West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of New York, including Queens and the Bronx, and Connecticut, including Danbury.

Significant riverine flooding is possible along the eastern seaboard of New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Some of the highest rainfall totals recorded were 6 inches in Bay Shore, New York, and 4 inches in Danbury.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado watch for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island Sunday morning through 3 p.m. ET.

Hail up to half an inch and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the tornado watch area.

