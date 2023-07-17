First predictions – Who will win the US Open?





Jul 17, 2023, 6:42 a.m. ET

Two first-time Wimbledon champions were crowned over the weekend: Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win, while Carlos Alcaraz beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic for the title. After two exciting weeks, is it too early to consider the next major?

Certainly not. Our experts make their first predictions for the US Open:

Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year but was ousted in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Who do you think will win the women’s title?

Alexandra Stevenson: The winner is difficult to predict because the women’s team has been very open for some time. Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek won France and now Vondrousova won Wimbledon. Everyone has a different style of play. If the US Open is surfacing the courts with speed, definitely look for a big server.

Bill Connelly: Here are the top five players by percentage of points won on the hard court over the past year: Swiatek (55%), Vondrousova (54%), Jessica Pegula (53%), Liudmila Samsonova (53% , thanks above all to a beautiful autumn sequence) and Sabalenka (53%). The winners of the last four Grand Slams are part of this group, and if we start there and add the finalists from last year’s Australian Open (Rybakina) and US Open (Ons Jabeur), that gives us a pretty good list of contenders. I’m going with the defending champion – Swiatek – but it’s believed that Sabalenka in particular could offer a pretty fierce challenge. She took Swiatek to three sets in the semis despite questionable serve, and she won in Australia.

Tom Hamilton: It’s all about Sabalenka. Expect the usual suspects to close in – with Jabeur, Swiatek and Rybakina all there or thereabouts, while Elina Svitolina is expected to make the final stages, but Sabalenka can make it a two-slam year with a triumph in New York. She won the Australian Open and won in Indian Wells, so she’s in good shape. She will also feel aggrieved by the way the Wimbledon semi-final loss went against her, so expect Sabalenka to win.

D’Arcy Maine: There is perhaps no one in tennis who wants a major title more than Jabeur and, she has now come close three times. It’s not enough on its own to win her the elusive trophy, but I think she’ll be hungrier than ever and knows what it takes to reach the final in New York. If she was able to replicate her 2022 success and make the title match, she will have no trouble finding inspiration. Chris Evert and Simona Halep both lost their first three major finals before winning on their fourth try, and Kim Clijsters, who consoled her on Saturday, lost her first four. It really could be Jabeur’s time.

Alyssa Roenigk: Sabalenka was close to making the Wimbledon final and winning the No. 1 ranking from Swiatek, but she tightened up in the semis and was overpowered by Jabeur, who was a woman on a mission until the final. Sabalenka’s performances on hard courts at the start of the season were exceptional: she won the Australian Open and Indian Wells and could easily claim a warm-up title or two before New York. Maybe we’ll get a Sabalenka-Swiatek or Sabalenka-Jabeur rematch at the end of week two in New York. If we are, the Belarusian does not lose this time.

Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open title by defeating Djokovic in the final. Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesWho do you think will win the men’s title?

Stevenson: The men’s winner will be a fight between Alcaraz and Djokovic – maybe add Daniil Medvedev. Check the land surface. The speed will be good for Alcaraz and Djokovic, and Medvedev will bring his usual calculating game. Who wins? Djokovic will be ready for his own type of winning revenge.

I don’t choose — yet.

Connelly: I was always going to go with whoever won the Wimbledon final. Djokovic had a chance to further assert his dominance over the latest generation of talent with a win over Alcaraz, but Alcaraz spiked the rope master with drugs – and on weed, no less. There are now two contenders who know what it’s like to beat Djokovic in a best-of-five (Medvedev being the other), and with that final hurdle cleared the sky’s the limit for 20-year-old Alcaraz. He will face more pressure than ever but it has barely gotten to him so far in his young career.

Hamilton: Djokovic will be injured after losing that epic final to Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Not only did the loss end his winning streak on center court, but it also dashed his hopes of a Grand Slam on the schedule. So expect Djokovic to be on a revenge mission in New York. He will have Holger Rune, Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe and Medvedev hot on his heels, but Djokovic will end the year on a winning note.

Maine: Did you see what Alcaraz just did against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final? Can you really choose anyone other than him right now? Between his incredible performance at the All England Club – in the fourth grass-court tournament of his career – and what he did last year in New York, the 20-year-old is certainly the favorite and for good reason. He has the momentum, the confidence and, let’s not forget, the game to win it (again), and I think he will get there.

Roenigk: Let’s assume it won’t be Alcaraz or Djokovic, who will play to make history. Medvedev heads to the United States with a disappointing taste in his mouth after his unimpressive semi-final loss to last year’s US Open champion Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Already this year, the 27-year-old Russian has won four hard-court tournaments (Miami, Rotterdam, Qatar and Dubai) and lost in the Indian Wells final against — yes, Alcaraz. He dipped in the fourth round last year in New York as defending champion but looks like a contender for a second title in Queens. He will probably have to play with Djokovic or a certain 20-year-old Spaniard, but maybe the third time will be the charm.

Madison Keys has made nine major quarterfinals in her career. AP Photo/Alastair Grant Which female player outside of the top 10 do you think could make a good run in New York?

Stevenson: Bianca Andreescu could make a move. Come on, Canada. But let’s also fly the American flag — and we have Sloane Stephens! Surely Madison Keys could bring another run to the Open. Fast courts will help these three ladies.

Connelly: Belinda Bencic is 23-8 in 2023, she looked good at Wimbledon and her three best Slam races have all been at the US Open, including a semi-final in 2019. The medalist Olympic gold of 2021 has a lot going for her at the moment, and while she hasn’t been the safest Grand Slam bet, New York seems to bring out the best in her.

Hamilton: Let’s go with Keys. She did superbly well at Wimbledon to reach the quarter-finals and is in great shape again. With the home crowd behind her at Flushing Meadows, Keys can upset those in the top 10 and reach week two. Do that and the wonderful unpredictability of the sport means she can be there in the final throes of the tournament. I also expect Svitolina to continue her good form, while one of the US Open stories will be the return of Caroline Wozniacki.

Maine: As always, there are so many who could fit this bill, but Victoria Azarenka is a three-time US Open finalist and reached the semifinals at the Australian Open (where she is also double champion) earlier this year. She lost in a third-set tiebreaker to Svitolina in the fourth round at Wimbledon, and that lingering heartbreak could help her get through another second week in New York. She’s had her best results on hard courts throughout her career and has the experience to make even more magic.

Roenigk: I stick with the feel-good story of the summer, Ukrainian Svitolina, who returned from maternity leave in April. The 28-year-old gave birth to a daughter in October and was back on tour within six months. At All England, she matched her best performance by advancing to the semi-finals – and knocking out No.1 Swiatek in the quarters. After losing to eventual winner Vondrousova in the semi-finals, she said the pressure of representing her beleaguered country is sometimes “a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension”. She also said she would build on her performance. I bet we’ll see her the second week in New York as well.

Chis Eubanks had some of the biggest upsets at Wimbledon. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Which male player outside the top 10 do you think could make a deep run in New York?

Stevenson: Tommy Paul. It moves well on hard ground. He is an outside shooter and made a run in Australia this year. He has a brilliant return of serve and a solid backhand.

Connelly: Over the past year, Paul has beaten Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal on hard courts. He also beat Taylor Fritz, and although he only has 2-5 years to life at the US Open, his recent run to the Australian Open semi-finals belies that. The rise of players like Fritz and Tiafoe – not to mention Korda’s sheer advantage – kind of distracted us from the fact that Paul is a career-high 14th in the ATP rankings. He has a US Open run in him.

Hamilton: I went with Korda for Wimbledon, and even though it was a little misplaced because of his first-round exit, I’m sticking with him. Tiafoe will go deep, but Korda has the all-court game to reach the final stages of the tournament. Hubert Hurkacz should also do well and isn’t ruling out Nick Kyrgios if he regains fitness to his 2022 level. But Korda is one to watch and certainly has the ability to cause an upset.

Roenigk: Eubanks! Eubanks! I haven’t looked at D’Arcy’s answer, but I have a feeling we’re on board with this one. We’ve both witnessed 28-year-old American Chris Eubanks’ inspired run at Wimbledon, and everyone who’s seen what he’s done not just on the court, but in interviews and as the steward of the sport, signing autographs and taking selfies with anyone asked, could see how much the game still means to him – and how invigorated he is for a second act. The guy sat outside the top 200 two years ago and will be seeded in New York for the first time. A favorable draw and it is the second week of a second consecutive major.

Maine: I’m 100% with you here, Alyssa, and I’m co-signing for Eubanks. He had an incredible run at Wimbledon, fueled by a newfound self-confidence and it’s hard to see his momentum slowing down, especially on the surface he’s most comfortable in. While the American ended up being a favorite among the British crowd, New York fans are going to go absolutely crazy for him, and it would be so much fun to see that adoration last long into the tournament.

