



Russian officials will face asset freezes and travel bans after being implicated in the deportation of Ukrainian children, and hate-inciting propaganda announcements will spread as Britain makes aid to Ukraine and the pursuit of peace a top priority on its January agenda. – At today’s UN Security Council meeting, the long-time UN Security Council foreign minister will join Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in calling for a just and lasting peace in the country.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced today (17 July) 14 new sanctions in response to Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine’s national identity, including 11 against those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Today’s announcement was made by the Foreign Minister at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), highlighting the far-reaching impact of the war in Russia and urging Russia to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, calling for a just, lasting peace in Ukraine.

Among the designations announced today are Russian Official Ksenia Mishonova, Commissioner for the Rights of the Child of the Moscow Region, and Sergey Kravtsov, Minister of Education of the Russian Federation.

These individuals played an insidious role in Russia’s calculated deportation program designed to erase Ukraine’s cultural and ethnic identity. More than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been temporarily deported by Russia or Russian authorities to Russian-controlled territories.

Many of the deported children are transferred to a network of transformation through education camps in the illegally annexed Crimea and mainland Russia, where they receive Russian-oriented academic, cultural, patriotic and military education.

This latest designation package follows UK sanctions in June 2022 against Russian Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, Maria Lvova-Belova, for her alleged involvement in the forcible transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children.

Two Russian propagandists responsible for spreading hateful propaganda designed to incite violence and hatred against Ukraine and its people, including former Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky, who claimed live on air that Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned. Myeong was also sanctioned today.

Russia’s Minister of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, has been further targeted for using her position to support Russian states that are damaging to anti-Ukrainian policies.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

In his appalling program of deportation of children and the hate-filled propaganda spouted by his minions, we see Putin’s true intentions to wipe Ukraine off the map.

Today’s sanctions hold those who support the Putin regime accountable, including those who will see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved and its future erased.

Britain and its international partners have implemented the harshest sanctions package ever imposed on a major economy.

Since the invasion began, more than 1,600 individuals and entities have been sanctioned, including 29 banks with global assets of $1 trillion, more than 130 dictators with total net worth of over $145 billion, and British-Russia trade of more than $20 billion. received.

Later today in New York, the Foreign Secretary will address the United Kingdom Presidency Conference of the UNSC, calling for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and highlighting Russia’s brutal deportation of Ukrainian children.

He is expected to say:

Ukraine wants peace. we want peace The whole world wants peace.

Peace will bring home Ukraine’s lost children and feed the world’s hungry.

The devastating effects of Putin’s aggression can be felt all over the planet. If Russia does not agree today to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, vital grain supplies from Ukraine will be cut off and millions will face food insecurity.

