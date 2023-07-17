Where is the money? US Workers Not Paid After Federal Contractor’s Wage Theft | Labor law





Augusta Wood worked in computer support under a federal contractor for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Florida for about four years. It seemed like safe work. Instead, Wood suffered thousands of dollars in wage theft and is among more than 40 federal contractor workers who have been trying since 2015 to get their wages back. They haven’t received anything yet.

The workers claim that the contractor Consultis and the government agencies are mutually liable for more than $500,000 in back wages owed to the workers for this contract alone.

I ended up with over $42,000 in lost wages, Wood said. Despite the decision of the Ministry of Labor in our favour, we did not receive the money.

Wood said the hardships following the wage theft prompted her and her partner to leave Florida, where her family had lived for generations. I sold my car. We left our families. We ended up moving to Colorado, Wood said.

Wage theft from workers employed by federal contractors under the Service Contract Act is not uncommon. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $48 million in back wages owed to more than 21,000 federal contract workers. According to a government investigation, federal contractors convicted of wage theft are supposed to be barred from receiving new contracts for three years, but enforcement is lax.

An October 2020 report from the Government Accountability Office noted that in the previous five years, the Department of Labor conducted more than 5,000 compliance investigations resulting in more than $220 million in back wages for workers, but only 60 subcontractors were excluded from receiving federal contracts for three years. A 2017 report by the Center for Public Integrity found that many federal contractors who commit wage theft continue to receive lucrative federal contracts.

In some cases, there also appears to be a reluctance within government agencies to right wrongs for fear of causing trouble elsewhere, according to emails obtained by the Guardian.

An investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Orlando, Florida, wrote to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in October 2015, noting that 44 current and former employees had not received wages and the correct benefits while working for Consultis from September 2013 to October 2015.

The investigator noted in the letter that the General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency that supports and helps manage the functions of other federal agencies, asserted that it could not add salary determinations retroactively to the contract. as this could possibly have an impact on other contracts. with undetermined repercussions across the United States.

Another Labor Department document noted that the GSA said it would cause great confusion and could lead to numerous claims against the government if the agency retroactively added the required wage determinations to the contract.

Joey Mendoza, a former IT contractor with Consultis at the Department of Veterans Affairs, first discovered he and his colleagues were underpaid in 2014 when looking through the contract after workers were told of a possible furlough. . Mendoza initially filed the complaint with the Department of Labor. He is owed more than $29,000 plus interest on back wages.

I want this money because it’s owed to me, because I worked hard to get it. I worked overtime. I did everything I was supposed to Joey Mendoza, former IT contractor at Consultis

I want this money because it’s owed to me, because I worked hard to get it. I worked overtime. I did everything I was supposed to, said Mendoza, who said he struggled financially while working for around $14 an hour. Financially, it has set me back so far. I always manage the waves, the repercussions. Eight years of dealing with this. What kills me is that I can’t get just one person to explain to me why this is OK: why the VA wrote down this money that is owed to us, Consultis wrote down this money that is owed to us, the Civil Contracts Appeals Board has put in writing we are owed this money, the Department of Labor has written that this money is owed to us. So where is the money?

In a May 2016 letter, Consultiss Chief Financial Officer Bob Hageman wrote a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs outlining back wages owed to 30 workers totaling more than $560,000 plus interest.

Desiree Yates, one of the affected workers who still owes more than $37,000 plus interest on unpaid wages, provided emails and Department of Labor documents indicating that the Department of Veterans Affairs has deferred liability to the GSA to modify the contract. Despite the unpaid wages, the VA renewed the contract with another contractor who used Consultis as a subcontractor.

The problem is that there’s really nothing in place to ensure that we receive these back wages, lost wages, because essentially what happened was that Consultis received an amount to pay us , and they were pocketing a lot of it, Yates said. We filed report after report with the GSA saying we still haven’t been paid. Due to the type of contract, this is actually their responsibility. They should have made sure that Consultis paid us correctly and they should pay us and then sort out the problem with Consultis. They keep telling us to go to Consultis.

Yates said that after the Department of Labor investigation, their wages were set under a new contract, but the workers received no back pay for wages still owed to them.

Because we’ve been fighting this for so long, it’s become like a second job for me to constantly spend time on this email after email, Yates added. We would like the GSA to be held accountable, to keep the contracted company up to snuff; we want insurance to make sure they will do better in the future, we want to be paid back what is owed to us, and we want interest on that because of the senseless hoops they put us through.

Consultis, the General Services Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Consultis, the contractor and responsible party, was notified of the retroactive incorporation of the applicable wage determinations but has not agreed to pay the affected workers the wages due, a Department of Labor spokesperson said in a statement. E-mail. The Wage and Hour Division attempted to find other federal funds to hold, but found no active contracts with Consultis. Therefore, no federal funds were available for withholding or cross-withholding. Due to these factors, funds could not be recovered for the affected employees.

Another worker who is still owed thousands of dollars in wages said that due to the statute of limitations when the original complaint was filed, he likely owed them significantly more in back wages for years of underpaid work for a federal contractor. They asked to remain anonymous as they still work for a government agency.

Unfortunately, I will never see that money, they said. What strikes me most about this situation is that a federal agency found for the class; they said the class had been wronged, that we were underpaid. But yet, at the same time, everyone escapes responsibility. They all pointed fingers at each other and said, Well, that’s not my responsibility.

