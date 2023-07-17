The United States Women’s Soccer Team’s Journey to the World Cup Will Be Documented in the Netflix Series





The world will be watching like never before as the United States Women’s National Soccer Team aim for their third consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

A documentary series about the team that will compete in the tournament will premiere on Netflix this fall, the service announced on July 17. A title for the series has not been announced.

The full-access sports series will allow audiences to follow the players and coaches of America’s women’s national teams intimately and reveal insight into the most decorated team in soccer history, Netflix said in a statement.

Viewers will get first-hand insight into the pressure, euphoria, joy and hardship these world-class athletes experience as they strive to win their third straight World Cup title. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

Alex Morgan will join her teammates on the road to the World Cup.Netflix

All of Team USA’s key players will be featured, including mainstays Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced their impending retirement, as well as new faces, such as Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis .

The United States won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and are looking to become the first men’s or women’s team to win the title three tournaments in a row.

Throughout their tournament, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who have played before them and how they continue to shatter the glass ceiling for equality in sport for women of the future, Netflix said. .

Indeed, the women’s team is as influential for its off-court achievements as it is for its on-court legacy.

Forward Alyssa Thompson is one of the team’s rising stars.Netflix

In February 2022, the team reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to resolve a discrimination class action lawsuit filed by several USWNT players seeking equal pay with members of the United States men’s national team.

For us, this is just a huge win in ensuring we not only right the wrongs of the past, but also prepare the next generation for something we could only have dreamed of, Rapinoe told TODAY after the conclusion of the regulation.

The World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, will begin on July 20. The United States will begin play on July 21 when they take on Vietnam.

