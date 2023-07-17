Hostile country using organized crime gangs in UK, head of National Crime Agency warns | british news





Hostile countries are using organized crime groups to carry out illegal activities in the UK, the head of the National Crime Agency has warned.

In a speech outlining the agency’s annual assessment of the criminal threat to the UK, Secretary-General Graeme Biggar highlighted “a new link between serious and organized crime and a hostile state”.

“North Korea has been using cybercrimes for some time to steal funds and recently steal cryptocurrencies,” he said at Westminster.

“The Russian state has long tolerated and occasionally tasked cybercriminal groups on its territory, with links to dictators and enablers.

“And in the last year we’ve seen hostile countries start using organized crime groups as agents, not always of the same nationality.

“It’s a development that we and our colleagues in MI5 and the CT (counter-terrorism) police are watching closely.”

Biggar said the biggest group of criminals in the UK are those who make sexual threats to children. It is estimated to be between about 680,000 and 830,000 people, or about 10 times the prison population.

He said being able to see images of abuse online has a radical effect by normalizing the behavior of pedophiles, and viewing images, real or AI-generated, increases the risk that someone will abuse a child themselves.

There are around 59,000 people involved in serious organized crime in the UK, with criminal activities generating around £12 billion each year and laundering around £100 billion of dirty cash around the world through the UK.

Major Threats to Britain:

• Criminals exploiting migrants traveling to England in small boats. Mr Biggar said the gang was using “bigger, thinner, disposable boats” and carrying more people on each vessel.

• Use of illegal drugs contributing to violence, theft, gun use, and other crimes, including modern slavery. Nearly 120 tonnes of cocaine and 40 tonnes of heroin are consumed each year in the UK, and an NCA analysis of wastewater shows that cocaine use is increasing by 25% in some areas. The FDA wants to end the use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, just like in the US.

• Online fraud accounts for over 40% of crime. Mr Biggar said that 75% of scams are partly or fully perpetrated offshore, using generative AI to deepfake videos and ChatGPT to make scams more believable to create more attractive phishing emails. He also said advances in technology like end-to-end encryption are making the agency’s job harder.

“Law enforcement agencies, including the NCA, need to do more to stay at the forefront of new technologies,” said Mr. Biggar. This requires a shared vision and continued investment.

“And second, we need more effective strategic partnerships from technology companies.

“It’s about responsible behavior about designing public safety into products alongside privacy, so we can all benefit from technology without suffering its consequences.”

