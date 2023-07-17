Millions of sensitive US military emails allegedly sent to Mali due to typo





For more than 10 years, millions of emails associated with the US military have been sent to Mali, a West African country allied with Russia, due to a typo, according to a Financial Times report . Instead of adding the military domain .MIL to their recipients’ email address, people frequently type in .ML, the country identifier for Mali, by mistake.

Johannes Zuurbier, a Dutch entrepreneur hired to manage the Malis estate, told the Financial Times that this had been happening for more than a decade despite his repeated attempts to warn the US government. When Zuurbier started noticing requests for nonexistent domains, like army.ml and navy.ml, he set up a system to intercept these misrouted emails, which the Financial Times said were quickly overwhelmed and stopped collecting messages.

Since January alone, Zuurbier has reportedly intercepted 117,000 misdirected emails, several of which contain sensitive US military-related information. According to the Financial Times, many emails contain medical records, identity document information, military base personnel lists, military base photos, naval inspection reports, crew lists vessel, tax records, etc.

Once Zuurbiers’ 10-year contract with Mali ends on Monday, Malian authorities will be able to access emails

Some of the misdirected emails were sent by military personnel, travel agents working with the US military, US intelligence services, private contractors and others, reports the Financial Times. For example, an email from earlier this year allegedly contained the travel itinerary of General James McConville, Chief of Staff of the US Army, for his visit to Indonesia. The email included a full list of room numbers, as well as details on collecting the McConvilles room key at Grand Hyatt Jakarta.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is aware of this issue and takes seriously all unauthorized disclosures of controlled national security information or controlled unclassified information, said Tim Gorman, spokesman for the secretary’s office. to the Defense, in a statement emailed to The Verge. .Gorman adds that emails sent from a .mil domain to Mali are blocked and the sender is instructed to validate the email addresses of intended recipients.

Gorman acknowledges that this does not prevent other government agencies or those working with the US government from mistakenly sending emails to Malian addresses. Still, he notes that the Department continues to provide orientation and training to DoD personnel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/7/17/23797379/mali-ml-typo-us-military-emails-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos