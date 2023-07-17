UK Weather: No Hot Summer Temperatures Until Mid-August, Met Office Forecast | british news





According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the UK will not have hot summer weather until mid-August.

As Europe cools down with an unrelenting heatwave, weather forecasters predict that the heat wave will not last for several more weeks.

Showers are forecast for this week, but strong winds across the country over the weekend are expected to ease on Monday.

On Tuesday, heavy rains are expected across the central and northern parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with temperatures not exceeding 20 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “The general gist is that we’ll be a little more stable throughout this week, but we won’t see as wet and windy as the weekend, but at the same time we won’t see anything particularly dry or wet.” With stable or warm weather, things are continuing into July as they have been for the past few weeks.

“It will be another day of sunshine and showers as we cross Monday.

“The good news is that the winds will be weaker than they were over the weekend as the low pressure moves a bit farther away and the distance between showers shrinks.

“The weekday temperatures are eerily similar. They average year-round, in the high teens in many places and in the low 20s with 22C or 23C to the south and east.

Image: Meanwhile, Europe is enduring a severe heat wave. Children are seen cooling off in Athens, Greece.

“The most significant weather day is Tuesday. There is an area of ​​low pressure moving across the UK. This area will bring significant rainfall from time to time, especially over the central and northern parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. South of that It’s a reasonably dry day.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration’s weather forecaster said the erratic weather pattern was expected to continue, adding, “In mid-July, it’s not particularly hot or sunny, which is quite disappointing.”

“The main sign for the current long-haul models is that it’s only getting drier and hotter by mid-August.

“Standing and unchanging weather patterns is one of the reasons the weather is getting hotter in Southern Europe, as the high pressure sits still and continues to build up the heat. So nothing too spectacular over the next few weeks.”

