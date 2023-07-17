International
Democrats are confident U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez will keep his seat in South Texas
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
National Republicans scored a big recruiting victory last week when former U.S. Representative Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, announced her long-awaited comeback candidacy.
But Democrats exude confidence from the get-go, calling Republicans delusional for thinking Flores has a chance of defeating U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, this time around.
If Flores, running away from the incumbent, couldn’t hold onto that seat in what was supposed to be a red wave election for Republicans, there’s no way he could have a successful presidential election year against Gonzalez, according to a new memo from the Democratic Party. Congressional Campaign Committee, touting him as a popular incumbent.
The memo marks the latest salvo in a year-long political battle that has seen both parties rise and fall in the 34th congressional district. Flores originally won the seat in a June 2022 special election, handing the GOP a decisive victory as it aggressively targeted South Texas. But the redistricting made the seat more favorable to the Democrats, and Gonzalez beat Flores by a comfortable margin in November.
It was a cathartic victory for Democrats, who weathered months of headlines suggesting a confident GOP was on the march in predominantly Hispanic South Texas. The NRCC targeted three seats in South Texas, but only overthrew one, the neighboring 15th congressional district.
Now Democrats are not shy about speaking their minds. The DCCC memo, titled The NRCCs Electoral Delusion in TX-34, cited two primary factors: the district fundamentally favoring Democrats and Flores’ vulnerabilities being on full display.
Gonzalez beat Flores by 9 percentage points in a midterm election that even Flores admitted fell short of a red wave. The district would have hypothetically been awarded President Joe Biden by 16 percentage points had the current district lines been in place in 2020.
As for Flores’ vulnerabilities, the memo offered five points centered on his short tenure in Congress. For example, she voted against the bipartisan gun law that U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, helped broker; she argued that it did not include enough funding for school safety. The memo also cites his vote against a bill to codify access to birth control after Roe v. Wade; she said the bill would have created a backdoor to abortion.
The Republicans have a lot riding on Flores this time. They went public with their recruiting efforts days before her announcement, releasing an internal poll that showed her tied with Gonzalez. And within hours of her announcement, she won the endorsements of all the House GOP leaders: Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and GOP Conference Chair. Elise Stefanik.
The Republican National Congressional Committee responded to Democratic confidence by reigniting a series of attacks Gonzalez faced in the 2022 election.
Vicente Gonzalez is a sexist, racist, anti-law enforcement and anti-border lawyer who has defended drug traffickers, NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement, calling Flores a proven fighter for the American dream, on the other hand.
As the district continues to lean toward Republicans, Flores’ message continues to resonate with Texans, Bomar said.
The experience of 2022 looms large for both parties.
Matt Barreto, a Democratic pollster who polled South Texas in 2022 for the DCCC, said he had never seen evidence of a conservative policy shift among Latinos in the region. He said they may look like they’re up for grabs, as some are new voters whose partisan preferences are still crystallizing. But they eventually returned to Democrats overall, he said.
I never had a moment where I went to the DCCC and said, Let’s lose Latinos, Barreto said. We just have to keep making our case.
Barreto predicted that Democrats would do at least a few percentage points better in South Texas next year. But it requires that awareness, he added.
Even Texas Republicans aren’t united on Flores’ chances. Carlos Cascos, the former Texas secretary of state and Cameron County judge, still plans to participate in the primary. In a tweet on Thursday, he questioned Flores’ ability to win the general election.
I have yet to speak to anyone who believes in sowishfull thought, he said. But wishful thinking does not win elections.
Mauro Garza, a self-funded businessman, has been a candidate for the GOP primary since February. After learning that the NRCC was recruiting Flores, he said in a statement that he had only just started fighting in his campaign.
Gonzalez revealed Friday that he raised a quarter of a million dollars in the second quarter and ended the period with $721,000 in cash. Flores announced her return candidacy after the second quarter, so she won’t have to file her first fundraising report until mid-October.
Disclosure: The Texas Secretary of State financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
Join us for important conversations with newly announced speakers at Texas Tribune Festival 2023 in downtown Austin September 21-23.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/07/17/vicente-gonzalez-mayra-flores-election/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Democrats are confident U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez will keep his seat in South Texas
- Sarah Falak Khan spotted with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan
- Sportswear giant Nike has definitively ended its cooperation with Hockey Canada
- Sonam Kapoor wore Burberry to the men’s Wimbledon championship final
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Rises as Earnings Season Picks Up | WWTI
- Initiative Climate International Issues New Guidance on Greenhouse Gas Accounting for Technology and Software Companies
- The UK signs the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Dozens of Pakistani Imran Khan’s supporters quit his party and launched their own ahead of the election
- Christie Camp Mocks Trump With New Ad: Are You a Chicken or Just a Loser? | world news
- Indian coach Igor Stimac urges PM Modi to give green signal for Asian Games
- UK Weather: No Hot Summer Temperatures Until Mid-August, Met Office Forecast | british news
- Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ diet was like an almond a day, says costar Emily Blunt