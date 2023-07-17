Smoke from Canada’s wildfires puts about 70 million U.S. residents on air quality alert





Smoke from wildfires in Canada is bringing unhealthy air to the northern part of the United States to start the week, triggering air quality alerts in more than a dozen states, from Montana to Vermont.

Forecasters predicted about 70 million people would see reduced visibility and poor air quality, including residents of Chicago, Detroit, New York, St. Louis and Cleveland.

On Monday, the smoke plume stretched across the United States like a noxious belt with several states experiencing unhealthy air, which is at Level 4 out of 6 on the Air Quality Index. Some of the unhealthy air stretched as far south as northern Alabama Monday morning.

Photos taken at the NWS Central Illinois facility in Lincoln, Illinois show clear skies on Saturday and wildfire smoke visible on Sunday.

Smoke may linger in parts of the East Coast on Tuesday, but is not expected to reach the same dangerous levels there as in early June. The smoke is expected to become less potent as the week progresses, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The whole of New York State is under an air quality health advisory due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada. The smoke is expected to cause the air quality index to reach levels in upstate communities that are unhealthy for all New Yorkers, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press release. .

The state is enabling emergency roadside notifications and making masks available for distribution, Hochul said.

Winds will continue to push smoke to the east, bringing smoke haze to the northeast early in the week.

The plume was born from nearly 400 fires ignited in the Canadian province of British Columbia over the past week, nearly half of which were sparked by 51,000 lightning bolts from thunderstorms, the British Columbia Wildfire Service said. Some of those thunderstorms were dry or produced inconsequential amounts of rain to help put out the fires, a dangerous prospect in a province with the worst level of drought.

The province is expected to receive federal assistance to fight its ongoing wildfires, according to a news release issued Sunday by Public Safety Canada.

There are more than 880 fires in Canada, and the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Center says at least 580 of the current wildfires are out of control, according to its website.

On Sunday, Canadian authorities announced that a second firefighter had died battling wildfires.

We regret to share the tragic news that a Fort Liard firefighter died from an injury sustained while battling a wildfire in the Fort Liard District on Saturday afternoon, said the Northern Territories- Western Canada in a statement.

On Thursday, officials had confirmed the death of a firefighter responding to a blaze near Revelstoke, a city in southeastern British Columbia.

I am incredibly saddened by the news from the Northwest Territories that another firefighter has lost his life battling wildfires, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Sunday. To their family, friends and those alongside whom they heroically served: Canadians keep you in our thoughts. Were there for you.

Wildfire smoke contains tiny pollutants known as particulate matter, or PM 2.5, which can enter the lungs and bloodstream when inhaled. These pollutants most commonly cause breathing difficulties and eye and throat irritation, but have also been linked to more serious long-term health problems like lung cancer, according to the state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. -United.

Parts of the United States will be at risk for smoke for the foreseeable future depending on weather conditions and fire outbreaks, as Canada experiences its worst fire season on record. More than 24 million acres have burned so far this year, an area roughly the size of Indiana.

More than 1,000 fires have broken out in British Columbia since April. Those fires have already burned nearly three times the land area compared to an average year in British Columbia over the past 10 years, the province’s forest fire department said.

