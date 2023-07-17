UK unprepared for rising temperatures





United Kingdom: Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Norway will see the most dramatic increases in the number of days requiring cooling interventions when the world exceeds 1.5C, a new report argues.

A report by researchers from the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Cooling projects the impact of rising temperatures on climate adaptation requirements for cooling by country if climate targets are missed.

Switzerland and the UK will see a 30% increase in uncomfortably hot days, while Norway will see a 28% increase. The researchers stress that this is a conservative estimate and does not account for extreme events such as heatwaves that add to this average increase.

Eight of the 10 countries with the largest relative increase in uncomfortably hot days are expected to be in Northern Europe, with Canada and New Zealand rounding out the list.

Researchers believe these countries are dangerously unprepared for these changes. For example, currently sustainable cooling is rarely mentioned in net-zero strategies in the UK, said co-author Dr Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor at the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment and Leader of the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Cooling. .

If we adapt the built environment we live in, we won’t need to turn on more air conditioners. But now, in countries like the UK, buildings act like greenhouses. There is no external protection from sunlight inside the building, the windows are locked, there is no natural ventilation, and there are no ceiling fans. Co-author Dr. Jesus Lizana said our buildings are only prepared for the cold season.

Co-author Dr. Nicole Miranda added: Nordic countries require large-scale adaptation to heat resilience sooner than others. The UK has been wracked by a record-breaking heat wave in 2022. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even death in particularly vulnerable populations. Preparing for hotter days is a health and economic obligation.

