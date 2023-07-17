Alzheimer’s disease in the elderly is most common in these areas of the United States, according to unpublished data





CN—

Older people living in the Eastern and Southeastern regions of the United States are most likely to have Alzheimer’s disease, according to new data shared at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference and published Monday in the journal of the organization.

The report offers the first estimates of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States at the county level. Researchers used data from thousands of people who participated in the Chicago Health and Aging Project to assess demographic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, including age, gender and race, and mapped them against to the composition of US counties.

These population estimates suggest that Alzheimer’s rates are highest in Miami-Dade County, Baltimore and the Bronx, where about 1 in 6 seniors have the disease. Maryland has the highest prevalence at the state level, followed by New York and Mississippi.

Experts say the findings could be useful in helping public health officials and organizations better support the millions of people living with the disease and plan for an aging population.

Having this information is very helpful because I think it adds urgency to the work that was being done, said Dr. Halima Amjad, a geriatrician at Johns Hopkins Medicine and chair of a Maryland state government Alzheimer’s council. . She did not participate in the study.

For dementia, much of the care and support offered through legislation or programs often occurs at the state and local level, rather than the national level, Amjad said. Last year was the first year the Maryland state budget had specific appropriations focused on dementia care, about $3.5 million, she said. So we need to focus, both through planning at the public health level and supporting that planning with finances, to strengthen the care and support that is available.

Using demographic risk factors to estimate the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease can help capture the total burden of disease better than what is found in medical records.

Half, if not more than half, of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are actually undiagnosed, Amjad said. Why this happens is complex. Sometimes individuals and families do not recognize it as dementia. confuse it with normal aging. And we know clinicians don’t always ask about it, so it only happens if the family mentions it. And clinicians may be reluctant to establish and share the diagnosis.

The risk of Alzheimer’s disease increases significantly with age. According to the report, people aged 75 to 79 were about three times more likely to have the disease than those aged 65 to 69, and rates were around 15 times higher in people aged 85 and over. .

Rates in older women were about 13% higher than in older men, and rates in older black people were about 2.5 times higher than those in older white people.

James Macgill, assistant commissioner at the Baltimores Department of Health who leads the city’s Alzheimer’s program, said the estimates didn’t particularly surprise him.

It’s a majority black city, and the root of it all is really segregation in parts of the city that goes back decades, he said. Lack of access to health care, healthy food, walkable neighborhoods and more health disparities have contributed to chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which can exacerbate risk Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The research seems to indicate that dementia is really increasingly linked to healthy lifestyles, so it really needs to be brought down to the neighborhood level, Macgill said. Raising awareness in these communities can help individuals understand and access the resources that are available to them to minimize their risk.

Having data at the community level helps us educate people in those communities and helps us drive that point, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/17/health/alzheimers-prevalence-by-county-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos