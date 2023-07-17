Missing US soldier spotted under different name at German air force base





sergeant. Jonathan Lane is pictured in undated photos released by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command July 6, 2023. Lane, a U.S. soldier stationed in Ansbach, Germany, has been missing since June and is wanted by investigators from the army. (The American army)

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany An initially missing US soldier has been spotted at a base in Germany under an assumed name, military law enforcement officials said.

sergeant. Jonathan Lane, 31, a helicopter repairman assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, was reported missing June 27 after failing to report for duty and failing to was not found at his residence.

However, an investigation revealed that on June 23, Lane was at Ramstein Air Force Base, according to a statement from the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Ramstein is more than a three-hour drive from the Bavarian duty station of Lanes. Lane wore a blue T-shirt and posed as a civilian named David Herscher, according to the CID statement.

Lane was last seen entering the door of the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center around 3:18 p.m. that same afternoon.

Army authorities on Friday declined to say whether he had been treated in hospital, citing medical confidentiality rules.

Unlocked tracks The Dodge SUV was seen on June 23 by a German passerby parked two hours north of Ramstein in a densely wooded area near Urbach, about 28 miles north of Koblenz.

The passerby then saw the vehicle again and called the police, who found it in the woods on June 28, said Dirk Mohr, spokesman for the Koblenz police department, on Friday.

Officers identified the vehicle and found papers belonging to Lane inside, Mohr said.

Lanes’ disappearance had sparked a joint investigation between the military and Bavarian law enforcement.

US Army Europe released a statement and posted on social media requesting assistance in locating the soldier, a member of the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment.

German police have since suspended their search and referred responsibility to the US military.

If Lane is found, German officers will not arrest him but will notify US authorities, said Andreas Doktorowski, spokesman for the Mittelfranken Police Department.

If Lane is found to have avoided returning to work with the intention of staying away permanently, he could face serious disciplinary consequences, including charges of desertion under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Desertion carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, forfeiture of salary, demotion and dishonorable dismissal.

