US Military Emails Accidentally Sent to Mali





A single typo means millions of emails destined for the US military are about to fall into the hands of pro-Russian West African state Mali, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The so-called typo leak is the result of people misspelling the suffix used at the end of all US military email addresses: while the military uses .MIL, the country identifier for the Mali is .ML.

For the 10 years that ended on Monday, .ML was managed by Dutch entrepreneur Johannes Zuurbier, who was brought on to run the domain after taking on similar deals in Tokelau, Central African Republic, Gabon and South Africa. Equatorial Guinea.

However, now that its 10-year domain management contract has expired, the Malian government will be able to collect all accidentally misdirected emails over the past decade, according to the FT.

The Malian government did not respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

Most of the misrouted emails came from internal sources, according to the FT, with travel agents working for the military, private contractors and staff routinely misspelling .MIL in official communications.

None of the messages Zuurbier received while monitoring .ML were marked as classified, and many of them were spam, the FT noted, but some included personal information about military contractors, serving personnel and families of employees.

This included medical data, passport details, crew lists, base photos, internal investigation details and travel plans, according to the outlet.

According to the report, an FBI agent attempting to send six messages to his own military email address accidentally sent them to Mali. These emails included a letter from a Turkish diplomat on possible militant activities as well as several briefing notes on domestic terrorism.

Some of the messages came with disclaimers ranging from For official use only to Not for distribution to the public or foreign governments, the FT reported.

Other employees accidentally sent password recovery requests to Mali, according to the report, while others sent passwords needed to access Department of Defense documents to the wrong address.

Aware of the problem

Lt Cmdr. Tim Gorman, a Pentagon spokesman, told Fortune on Monday that the Department of Defense (DoD) is aware of the issue and takes all unauthorized disclosures of controlled national security information or controlled information seriously. unclassified.

The DoD has policy, training and technical controls in place to ensure that emails from the .mil domain are not delivered to incorrect domains, he said. These emails are blocked before they leave the .mil domain and the sender is instructed to validate the email addresses of the intended recipients.

Gorman added: Although it is not possible to implement technical controls preventing the use of personal email accounts for government business, the Department continues to provide guidance and training to DoD personnel.

This risk is real

Zuurbier told the FT that since the start of the year he had been collating emails mistakenly sent to Mali in a bid to convince US authorities to fix the problem. It collected more than 110,000 messages, the FT reported.

That risk is real and could be exploited by adversaries of the United States, he reportedly wrote in a letter to officials earlier this month, one of several attempts he reportedly made to engage authorities on the issue. .

After realizing what was happening when he took over the .ML domain in 2013, Zuurbier sought legal advice, joined a trade mission from the Netherlands in 2014 to seek help from Dutch diplomats and sought to alert US authorities on another occasion in 2015, It was reported.

Russian intervention worsens security in Africa

Mali, a landlocked West African country, has a long history of armed rebellion, extremist activity and military dictatorship. The military council that took control of the country in 2020 is led by Colonel Assimi Gota, currently Mali’s interim president.

As relations with the West, including the United States, soured as the country was engulfed in violence, Mali continued to strengthen its ties with Russia. The Kremlin stepped in to provide assistance in the mineral-rich country’s ongoing fight against extremist Islamist insurgencies, which led to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrova, a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, receiving a honor in Mali earlier this year.

Washington has expressed concern over Moscow’s growing influence in Mali and the surrounding region, while the UN has said the alliance that involves the use of mercenaries may have led to possible war crimes.

Where Wagners was present, bad things inevitably follow, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned during a March briefing in Niger’s capital Niamey. We have seen countries find themselves weaker, poorer, more precarious, less independent because of their association with Wagner. We also saw Wagner engage in the exploitation of natural resources, bringing corruption with it, bringing violence with it, making security worse overall, not improving it.

However, the Malian government has defended its ties to Russia.

Following the failed rebellion of the Wagner mercenary group in Russia earlier this month, however, it remains unclear whether Russian military assistance will continue in Mali. Moscow had enlisted Wagner’s troops to ward off jihadist fighters in the country.

