



[1/2]A shopper looks at fruits and vegetables inside an ALDI supermarket near Altrincham, England, on February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Competition Watcher, which publishes reports on grocery pricesWhich? It is said that supermarket prices have risen by 25.8% in two years. Some prices jumped 175%, consumer groups say.

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) – British consumer group ‘Where? said some food prices have surged 175 per cent since 2021, urging the government to take action to support households when competition watchdogs publish a review of food prices.

Analysis of more than 21,000 food and beverage products from market leaders Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Ocado (OCDO.L), which ? From June 2021 to June 2023, supermarket prices showed a 25.8% increase.

Food prices have risen due to rising costs of animal feed, fertilizer, fuel, energy and labor. Poor harvests, avian flu and a weak pound compounded the problem.

But which one? The investigation found that some supermarket products had been hit by disproportionately high inflation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to issue an update on competition and pricing in the grocery sector this month. Previously, it said it found no evidence pointing to any specific concerns.

“If competition issues are discovered, the CMA must be prepared to take appropriate action.” Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt also added that the industry should be kept updated on progress on agreed measures to ease pressure on consumers.

British supermarkets have rejected allegations that they have profited from the cost of living crisis.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major supermarkets, said Where? had failed to pass on all of the cost pressures retailers face to consumers.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers are working hard to absorb rising costs, which means the UK offers some of the cheapest groceries in Europe.”

She also noted that prices for some key necessities, such as butter and bread, have started to fall in recent weeks.

Governments across Europe are struggling with high inflation. Last month, the French government secured price-cut pledges from 75 food companies on hundreds of products. Meanwhile, Hungary has implemented mandatory price cuts.

The UK government has raised concerns about soaring food prices but has said it is not considering imposing a price cap.

Reporting: James Davey Editing: David Goodman

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

