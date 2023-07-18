As Herzog Visits US, Advocates Call for Action Against Israeli Abuses | Israelo-Palestinian conflict





Washington, DC Israeli President Isaac Herzog is about to arrive in the United States, where he will meet with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress as the United States and Israel deepen their ties despite the concerns about the human rights of Palestinians.

Herzog, who will address US lawmakers on Wednesday, plays a largely ceremonial role in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the chief executive. And though Netanyahu has been a controversial figure even among mainstream American Democrats, Herzog is often portrayed as a nonpartisan statesman.

But rights advocates say Herzog’s visit will bolster the United States’ unquestioned support for Israel at a time when many are calling on Biden to pressure the Netanyahu government to end abuses against Israelis. Palestinians.

Addressing a joint session of Congress is a rare opportunity afforded only to the nation’s closest allies. Herzog is also expected to receive a warm welcome at the White House on Tuesday, even as his trip comes amid escalating violence against Palestinians.

Hassan El-Tayyab, legislative director for Middle East policy at the advocacy group Friends Committee on National Legislation, said Netanyahu and Herzog represent the same Israeli government.

We must be held to account for so many human rights violations against Palestinians, which are only getting worse, El-Tayyab told Al Jazeera.

Members of Congress should use this trip to push for changes in these policies regarding annexation, detention of children, home demolitions, settler violence, treatment of journalists, including Shireen Abu Akleh and the list continues.

Al Jazeera correspondent Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli sniper in May 2022 while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. There was no fighting near her and she was wearing a helmet and body armor clearly identifying her as a journalist when she was killed.

No way in hell

A few progressive US lawmakers, including Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, confirmed they would boycott Herzog’s speech in Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will also skip the address, Jewish Insider reported.

Last week, Omar explained his decision in a series of tweets, referencing when Israel barred him and fellow Muslim American Congressman Rashida Tlaib from entering the country in 2019.

There is no way I am attending the joint session speech of a president whose country has banned me and denied [Tlaib] the chance to see his grandmother, said Omar, who was kicked out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the Republican majority earlier this year for past criticism of Israel.

The congresswoman noted that the visit comes amid the rise of far-right figures in the Israeli government and growing violations of international law and human rights.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces attacked the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 12 Palestinians.

The United States can and should use its diplomatic tools to engage with the Israeli government, but giving the current government the honor of a joint televised speech sends the absolute wrong signal at the wrong time, Omar wrote.

There’s no way I’m attending the joint session speech of a president whose country has banned me and denied @RashidaTlaib the chance to see his grandmother. A wire

Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

While serving primarily above domestic politics as Israel’s president, Herzog is often a spokesperson for the state and its policies. For example, after US ice cream maker Ben & Jerrys decided in 2021 to end its operations in illegal Israeli settlements in accordance with international law, Herzog described the decision as a new breed of terrorism.

Despite being accused of committing the crime of apartheid by major human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Israel receives at least $3.8 billion in US aid every year.

Progressive members of Congress are absolutely right to skip President Herzog’s speech, said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, a Palestinian rights group.

Herzog is the president of a country that brutally oppresses millions of Palestinians through illegal military occupation and apartheid. Any member of Congress who believes in human rights should not attend or support his speech.

She added that skipping Herzog’s speech is not about individual politicians, but rather about sending a message rejecting Israel’s racist policies against the Palestinians.

As Israel accelerates the construction of illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land and escalates violence against Palestinians, Herzog comes to Congress with the aim of whitewashing these human rights abuses and deepening ties between Israel and the Palestinians. United States,” Miller told Al Jazeera.

racist state

Tensions around Israel in Congress, particularly among Democrats, surfaced days before Herzogs’ visit with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, calling the country a racist state on Saturday.

I want you to know that we fought to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution eludes us, that I don’t even feel possible, Jayapal told protesters chanting for free Palestine at the progressive Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.

The congresswoman spoke of an organized opposition pushing to prevent lawmakers from taking a stand in favor of Palestinian rights.

Almost immediately after footage of his remarks became public, Jayapal faced a storm of criticism from Israel supporters, including some of his own fellow Democrats.

House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement proclaiming that Israel is not a racist state but a country that guarantees equality to all its citizens. They also said they looked forward to Herzog’s visit.

But critics note that the land’s basic law states that the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is exclusive to the Jewish people. Moreover, the Israeli government de facto controls millions of Palestinians in the occupied territories who do not enjoy basic civil rights.

On Sunday, Jayapal backtracked on her statement and apologized amid the backlash.

Words matter and therefore it is important that I clarify my statement. I don’t believe the idea of ​​Israel as a nation is racist, Jayapal said in a statement.

I do believe, however, that Netanyahu’s far-right government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists who are driving this policy within the leadership of the current government.

The episode showed the strong support Israel still enjoys in Congress, but it also highlighted some of the cracks that are beginning to appear there, with progressives increasingly questioning Washington’s stance on the conflict.

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called Israel a racist state, then apologized [File: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

Call for Meaningful Action

Last week, the progressive Jewish youth-led group IfNotNow called on US lawmakers to take a stand on Palestinian rights during Herzog’s visit.

With Israel flagrantly violating international law and US policy, now is not the time to roll out the red carpet for its chairman, Eva Borgwardt, the group’s political director, said in a statement.

For lawmakers present at the speech, we expect to hear how they intend to leverage the US-Israel relationship to address ongoing abuses and secure meaningful accountability.

However, the White House said it would affirm its unwavering support for Israel during Herzog’s visit.

The Biden administration has expressed opposition to Israel’s settlement expansion policies and condemned settler violence. Biden has also openly expressed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s justice system.

But Washington’s support for Israel remains steady, and the United States is pushing to establish formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which would strengthen the Netanyahu government.

El-Tayyab pointed to the discrepancy between the Biden administration’s verbal criticism of Israel and its endorsement of the Israeli government, calling for meaningful action to hold Israel accountable for rights abuses.

We must move beyond these statements that the State Department periodically makes about these individual violations to truly fundamentally reform US-Israeli relations, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/17/as-herzog-visits-us-advocates-urge-action-against-israeli-abuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos