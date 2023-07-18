Humanists UK Celebrates 10 Years of Gay Marriage Act » Humanists UK





Humanists UK today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Royal Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act on 17 July 2013. The law’s main aim was to allow same-sex couples to marry in England and Wales. It came into effect the following year. But the anniversary is bittersweet as the British government gave the right to legally recognize humanitarian marriages by order and subsequently failed to act.

Humanists UK has been a leading voice in campaigning for same-sex marriage. It helped to create and establish the Equal Marriage Coalition, a key coalition in the group that worked to secure the bill. As a result of these efforts, Humanists UK was one of two organizations alongside Stonewall in the final debate on the bill in the House of Lords.

Humanists UK Public Policy & Policy Director Richy Thompson commented:

It was a pleasure to sit in the Senate aisle 10 years ago and participate in the passage of same-sex marriage laws. It was a major step forward for same-sex couples and for British society as a whole, and we are proud to have had British humanists involved in making it happen.

But this anniversary is also bittersweet. A decade later, the humanist couple still awaits legal recognition for a private ceremony that reflects their deepest beliefs and values. The law allowed the government to recognize these marriages whenever it wanted, but it has since taken no action, instead having to go through review after review.

Humanistic Marriage: Still Needs Reform

The case for legal recognition of humanistic marriage is clear. In 2020, six humanist couples filed a lawsuit in the High Court for discrimination. In her judgment, Mrs Justice Eady found the lack of legal recognition discriminatory. She said the secretary of state could sit back and do nothing to solve the problem. But she said the government’s refusal to take immediate action was a good thing that could be justified for now, given that the government is now considering the issue in the form of a sweeping review of marriage laws. However, the review and results have been delayed ever since. In the meantime, the government has carried out temporary marriage reform while continuing to neglect humanistic marriage.

In April, Sandi Toksvig and Stephen Fry led a joint letter from LGBT people and organizations that humanitarian marriage is an LGBT rights issue. They said this is because two-thirds of lesbian, gay and bisexual people are non-religious, and few religious groups offer same-sex marriage. Humanistic celebrations have always suggested same-sex marriage for decades, and the first two same-sex marriages in Scotland were both humanistic.

To mark the anniversary, Humanists UK delivered hundreds of handwritten wedding invitations to the Attorney General, giving couples a heartfelt invitation to give freedom of choice and legal recognition of humanistic marriages in England and Wales. The invitations were drawn up by Humanists UK members, including many who wanted humanistic marriages, all underscoring the personal importance of such a move to the sender.

At the delivery ceremony, Humanists UK were joined shortly after midnight on 29 March 2014 by Peter McGraith and David Cabreza, the first legally wedded same-sex couple in England and Wales. Peter McGraith commented on the importance of the campaign:

As a Scotsman living in the UK, I understand that every couple getting married in Scotland has the option of a legally recognized humanitarian wedding ceremony. And it’s worth noting that the Scottish humanistic wedding ceremony is a more popular choice than any other religion or belief group. If possible, I myself would have chosen the humanistic rite.

note:

For further comments or information, the media should contact Humanists UK Public Policy & Policy Director Richy Thompson at [email protected] or phone 020 7324 3072 or 07534 248 596.

The wedding invitation campaign marked the 10th anniversary of the passage of the amendment to the Marriage (Homosexual Couples) Act on July 8, 2013. The 10th anniversary of the Royal Assent Act is on 17 July 2023.

Read more about our work on humanistic marriages.

Learn more about the High Court decision.

Read the Law Commission Review of Marriage Law.

Humanistic weddings are non-religious weddings that are fully tailored to the deepest values ​​and beliefs of the couple getting married. They are led by humanistic congratulations who are guaranteed to share their beliefs. The officiant will consult with the couple to create a fully customized script. Ceremonies are also held in places that are most meaningful to the couple. Humanists UK has over 300 trained and accredited wedding officiators.

Humanistic marriages gained legal recognition in Scotland in 2005, and in 2019, for the first time, there were more humanistic marriages than Christian ones (23% of the total). In the Republic of Ireland, humanistic marriage was legally recognized in 2012. In 2019, about 9% of legally recognized marriages were humanistic. It puts the Irish Humanist Association behind civil marriage with the Catholic Church. They were granted legal recognition in Northern Ireland in 2018, following an appeals court ruling that failing to do so would be a human rights violation. Jersey also legally recognized humanitarian marriages in 2019, followed by Guernsey in 2021.

Legal recognition in England and Wales has been under constant government review since 2013. The Marriage Act gave the government the power to enact legal recognition of humanistic marriage without the need for new laws. But since then the government has not done this. Instead, the matter has been reviewed three times, most recently by a legal committee that released a report in July 2022. The government is currently planning to respond.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 110,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanists.uk/2023/07/17/humanists-uk-celebrates-ten-year-anniversary-of-same-sex-marriage-act/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos