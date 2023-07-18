Taiwan VP set to transit through US as Biden administration seeks to smooth out diplomacy with China





Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-Te is expected to transit through the United States next month en route to Paraguay, the island’s presidential office announced at a press conference on Monday.

The Biden administration expects the transit to be uneventful, a senior administration official said Sunday.

The transit comes as the Biden administration works to even out the pace of diplomacy with Beijing, with three senior administration officials visiting China last month.

While any visit to the United States by Taiwanese officials usually frustrates Beijing, the official said Taiwan was planning a low-key transit, although they did not say whether Lai would meet with American officials.

Such transits of senior officials are unofficial, in accordance with our US one-China policy, the official said, calling the transits quite common. We’ve had 10 vice-presidential transits over the past 20 years. All went without incident.

Under the One China Policy, the United States recognizes China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially acknowledged Beijing’s claim to the 23 million self-governing island. of inhabitants. The United States provides defensive weapons to Taiwan, but has remained intentionally ambiguous about whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

A trip to the United States by a Taiwan official is considered transit rather than visit because the United States does not have official diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan and the stopover is part of an unofficial trip on the way to another destination.

Lai, in his role as vice president, is not expected to travel to Washington.

Lais’ transit will be private and unofficial, the official said. It last transited the United States in January 2022.

Lai, however, is not just a current civil servant: the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has nominated the vice president as its 2024 presidential candidate. Candidates from other political parties may also travel to the United States later. this year, but the senior administration official did not provide details of possible future trips.

Taiwan is less than 110 miles (177 kilometers) off the coast of China. For more than 70 years, the two sides were governed separately, but that didn’t stop the ruling Chinese Communist Party from claiming the island as its own despite never having control of it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning reacted to the news of the transit during a press briefing on Monday. China is firmly resolved to oppose any ambush visits by Taiwanese separatist forces to the United States. We oppose the United States’ condoning and supporting Taiwan’s separatist forces and their separatist acts, Mao said.

When Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen transited the United States earlier this year and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, China responded by conducting three days of military exercises near Taiwan. During the drills, several Chinese warplanes crossed the southeastern part of the Islands Air Defense Identification Zone, a self-declared buffer zone that extends beyond the islands’ airspace.

Taiwan’s announcement about Lais’ transit comes as Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry is in Beijing. His trip follows visits from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

We’ve been pretty clear both publicly and behind closed doors with the Chinese as well that we hope and urge communication to continue even during times when there may be tension, the official said. This is an essential part of managing competition to maintain communication channels and prevent it from escalating into conflict.

As the United States attempts to mend relations with China, the Biden administration also plans to provide Taiwan with additional security assistance in the form of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) military assistance program. ), senior US officials said, in which military equipment is taken directly from US stockpiles.

That package, however, was delayed for several months, largely due to an accounting error that forced administration officials to calculate the value of the equipment the United States will provide to Taiwan, several officials said. Americans at CNN.

The accounting error is similar to one the administration made for the aid programs it provided to Ukraine under the authority of the PDA, officials said. In the Ukrainian cases, military officials counted the value of the replacement weapon in U.S. stockpiles instead of the value of the actual weapon sent to Ukraine, leading the administration to overestimate the actual monetary value of the weapons. aid programs.

A similar error was discovered months ago with Taiwan’s aid program, but several defense officials told CNN it had already been resolved.

Asked by CNN about the PDA on Sunday, the senior administration official said he didn’t have a specific timeline to provide, but acknowledged it took a little longer than expected.

This is the first time we’ve made a Taiwanese PDA, the official said, and it took a little longer than expected, partly due to the reassessment of some of the costs associated with the PDA. This was not only a Taiwanese problem, but of course also that of Ukraine. But we expect to hear some news on that soon.

