The historic heat wave engulfing the southern United States won’t be moving any time soon

The southern United States is in its third week of an extreme and stubborn heat wave that refuses to budge. It continues to set records as nearly 100 million Americans remain under heat alert from southern Florida to northern Nevada.

Heat wave intensity likely peaked Sunday in California’s Central Valley and desert southwest. Temperatures soared to 128 degrees in Death Valley and approached all-time highs in Reno, Nevada; Vegas; Flagstaff, Arizona; and Salt Lake City. Although temperatures won’t be as high in the southwest for the next few days, it will still be dangerously hot and more records could be set.

Meanwhile, in parts of the south and southeast, higher than normal temperatures and sauna-like humidity will make it feel unbearably hot, with triple-digit heat ratings continuing for days.

The heat dome over the southern United States is one of many in the northern hemisphere that is also bringing high-impact heat to Europe and Asia. Sunday featured a high temperature of 126 degrees in Sanbao, China, the country’s highest temperature on record and the highest recorded north of 40 degrees latitude in the world.

In Europe, the Italian island of Sardinia could approach 117 degrees on Tuesday, while Rome is approaching 108 degrees, which would eclipse Rome’s all-time high by 3 degrees. In the Middle East, Iran’s Persian Gulf International Airport posted a sweltering heat index of 152 degrees on Sunday.

It is well established that the frequency, intensity, size and duration of extreme heat events are increasing due to human-induced climate change. The southern US heat wave came amid the hottest days on record on the planet; every day since July 3, the Earth’s average temperature has exceeded the temperature that held the previous record.

The heat dome, a persistent lobe of hot, descending air that is responsible for excessive temperatures, is not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, it is expected to consolidate and intensify again while moving eastward.

This will allow temperatures to drop slightly for a few days in California, but readings will rise again in Texas and the south-central United States. As the heat slowly creeps eastward and increases, more records are in jeopardy. Here is where the records will be challenged:

Albuquerque is on course to tie a record of 104, set in 1980. Tucson could fall a degree below its record of 111 degrees set in 2005. Austin will come close to a record of 105 set in 1984, but could fall just shy. Corpus Christi, Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees, tying a record set in 1998. San Angelo, Texas, is expected to reach the record of 106, set in 1989. reaching just 104. Albuquerque is expected to tie a record of 105, established in 1980.Tucson expected to break record and reach 110; the number to beat is 109, set in 1992. Austin is expected to break a record and reach 105; the previous record, set last year, was 103. Corpus Christi, Tex. will likely tie a record of 99, set in 2011. Laredo and San Angelo, Tex., are both expected to reach 108, which would be one degree lower than the record in Laredo but would break a record one degree in San Angelo. Wichita Falls, Texas, is aiming for 109, one degree lower than last year’s record.

Phoenix is ​​expected to break several records this week. It’s also on course to easily surpass its record streak of 18 consecutive days of 110 degrees or more, set in June 1974. Last Sunday was the city’s 17th straight day in that range, and it’s expected to hit at least 112 every day. . until this coming Sunday.

The heat is helping to exacerbate several ongoing wildfires in the Southwest, including Californias Rabbit Fire, which has burned 7,950 acres southeast of San Bernardino. It is 35% contained. More than a dozen fires were also burning across Arizona.

On Sunday, many weather records were recorded in the west and the desert southwest. Death Valley set a calendar day record of 128 degrees, falling just below 130 degrees, the highest temperature seen anywhere in the world since at least 1931. Nearby Badwater station remained at 120 degrees after midnight , the highest temperature ever observed on Earth so late at night, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.

Reno reached 108 degrees on Sunday, matching its highest temperature on record. Kingman, Arizona, set an all-time record of 114.

Flagstaff (96 points), Las Vegas (116) and Salt Lake City (106) missed all-time records by one degree but set records by calendar day.

Phoenix did not set a record on Sunday, but only saw the low temperature bottom in the 90s, a record eight days in a row.

To the north, in California’s Central Valley, Sacramento and Stockton set records of 109 calendar days on Sunday. The heat traveled as far north as the Columbia River Basin, including Idaho Falls, which reached a record 98 calendar days.

Across Texas, the Southern Plains and the Southeast, high temperatures generally did not reach record highs but, coupled with humidity, produced heat indices in the range of 105 to 115 degrees. The humidity also kept nighttime lows from falling much, leading to record nighttime temperatures.

Key West, Florida only dropped to 85 degrees on Sunday morning, a record low for the date. Records in Key West date back to 1872. Alma, Georgia had an overnight low of 76, which was a record. College Station, Texas recorded a record temperature of 81 degrees.

