Leader of US progressives apologizes for Israel comments





US Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, apologized on Sunday for telling a progressive activist conference the day before that Israel was a racist state.

Jayapal’s impromptu response to pro-Palestinian protesters at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago sparked a backlash from members of both parties on Capitol Hill as lawmakers prepare to welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzogs’ speech during a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

In a four-paragraph statement on Sunday that addressed a tense situation at a panel where other members of Congress were protesting, Jayapal backtracked.

She said Israel was not inherently racist, but that the government of longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pursued racist policies. She supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, she said.

I don’t believe the idea of ​​Israel as a nation is racist, she said Sunday. I do believe, however, that Netanyahu’s far-right government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists who are driving this policy within the leadership of the current government.

She added an apology near the end of the statement.

I apologize to those I have hurt with my words and offer this clarification, she said.

Appearing onstage Saturday, Jayapal addressed a group of protesters who had interrupted a panel she was attending with Illinois Democrats Jan Schakowsky and Jess Chuy Garca.

I want you to know that we fought to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution eludes us, that it doesn’t even feel possible, she told protesters.

While you may have arguments about whether some of us on stage are fighting hard enough or not, I want you to know that there is organized opposition on the other side, and it’s not the people who are on this stage.

Democrats distance themselves from Jayapal’s comments

A statement Sunday by the top four House Democrats began: Israel is not a racist state.

Certainly, there are individual members of Israel’s current governing coalition with whom we strongly disagree, the Democratic leaders said in the statement, released hours after Jayapal’s apology. Government officials come and go. The special relationship between the United States and Israel will endure. We are determined to ensure that support for Israel in Congress remains strongly bipartisan.

A group of House Democrats, including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Greg Landsman of Ohio, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Kathy Manning of North Carolina and Brad Schneider of Illinois, penned a letter Sunday calling Jayapals’ comments unacceptable and appreciating his retraction.

Israel is the rightful homeland of the Jewish people and efforts to delegitimize and demonize it are not only dangerous and anti-Semitic, but also undermine the national security of the Americas, the Jewish member group’s draft reads.

A spokesperson for Gottheimer did not return a message on Monday, but his official account retweeted a report that shared the draft in its entirety and named him as the author.

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel, a Democrat of Florida, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, co-chair of the bipartisan Women, Peace and Security Caucus, and a member of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees State Department spending and foreign operations, endorsed the statement of party leaders.

I agree with @HouseDemocrats in their rejection of any description of Israel as racist, she wrote on Twitter. I support Israel’s right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people and am committed to a strong two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinian people can live in peace and prosperity.

Rashida Tlaib, a progressive Democrat from Michigan and the second Palestinian-American member of Congress, appeared to support Jayapal in a Twitter post on Monday.

The Israeli government is committing the crime of apartheid, she said, citing the United Nations and non-profit organizations Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israeli human rights group BTselem. Apartheid is a racist system of oppression.

Schakowsky and Garcia did not comment. Both are among 100 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus led by Jayapal.

Republicans condemn US rep’s statement on Israel

A few Republicans also condemned Jayapal’s statement.

When asked Monday if he would seek action against Jayapal, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries should sanction Jayapal.

He’s not the first person in the Democratic caucus to continue making anti-Semitic comments, the California Republican said. The only time action was taken was when we had to take action. I think it’s a role for the leader, Hakeem (Jeffries, from New York), to prove that no, they’re not anti-Semitic.

Despite what the far left has said, Israel is not a racist state, tweeted Alabama Republican Jerry Carl, a member of the foreign operations spending panel. I am proud to stand with Israel and look forward to welcoming the Israeli President to Washington this week.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, sent out a campaign email on Monday promoting her support for Israel.

Divided interest groups

The influential advocacy group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, better known as AIPAC, criticized Jayapal on Twitter.

Israel is an ally of the United States with an open, free and diverse society made up of Jews, Muslims, Christians and people from around the world who vote and participate in its democracy as equal citizens, the group said Sunday. Jayapal should look to our democratic ally as a role model, not demonize him.

The group also criticized the more liberal Israeli advocacy group, J Street, for its support of Jayapal. J Street identifies itself as a pro-Israel, pro-peace and pro-democracy group, but angers AIPAC by supporting more liberal Democrats who are critical of the Israeli government.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the chairman of J Street, tweeted a defense of Jayapal on Monday that criticized the current Israeli government.

The dust on @RepJayapals’ use of the word racist misses the point, he wrote. Threat to Israel’s future is not an adjective progressives use to describe Israel’s government and policies. It is the actions of Netanyahu’s government that endanger the Jewish and democratic nature of Israel.

In his more than 15 years as leader of Israel since 1996, Netanyahu has sought to expand Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a policy opposed by Palestinian leaders.

Herzog is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday and address Congress on Wednesday.

A few of the more liberal Democrats in the House, including Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri, said they would not attend the address in protest.

On Monday, President Joe Biden also invited Netanyahu to meet in the United States in the fall, the first invitation since the Israeli leader was reinstated in December 2022.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during Monday’s White House briefing that the invitation was not an indication that the administration approved of the recent overhaul of the judiciary branch. by Netanyahu, which was seen as an effort to consolidate his power, or other actions government took.

You should not take away from the fact that they had a conversation today and will see each other again in the fall that we are less concerned about these legal reforms, or less concerned about some of the extremist activities and behaviors of certain members of the Netanyahu cabinet, says Kirby. What we have found to be a useful process here is dialogue and diplomacy.

