Will the UK suffer from Europe’s 45C heatwave? Latest Weekly Weather Forecast | british news





Wimbledon boys’ singles final crowd in the shower yesterday (Credits: PA)

Parts of Southern Europe are currently experiencing a heat wave with temperatures reaching 45 degrees.

If you’re wondering if the UK is expected to face the same fierce weather anytime soon, the answer is no.

In fact, the Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the country will not see hot summer temperatures until mid-August.

Sunny weather, sporadic showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for most of the country over the next few days, with thermometers unlikely to rise above 23C.

Today, we should be able to see a mix of sunshine and sporadic showers before clearing up in the evening, with a risk of isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

Tomorrow, rain will spread to the northeast and intensify in places. The southeast will be mostly dry and warm. Winds are light but expected to be more breezy from the west.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter with generally sunny weather, but there will still be some showers that will continue into Friday.

Thunderstorms hit Manchester this morning as the UK Met Office forecast unstable weather for the week across the UK. (Photo: Alamy Live News)

Temperatures expected across the UK this week are average or slightly below average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, southern Europe is bracing for another round of extreme weather, with some experts warning records could be broken after battling killer heatwave Cerberus last week.

A second heat wave, Charon, is set to begin later this week.

A woman cools off at a fountain in Turin, Italy on Saturday as southern Europe struggles with a heat wave. (Photo: EPA)

Wildfires have already hit Spain, Greece and Croatia, and more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the Canary Islands.

And in the US, California’s Death Valley, the hottest place on Earth, could soon rival the world’s highest temperature observed in 90 years.

Drought has caused more than 380 fires in British Columbia, Canada, and flooding in Pennsylvania has killed at least three people.

