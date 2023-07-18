Taiwan Presidential Candidate Plans US Shutdown, Angering China | Conflict News





China denounces the plans of Taiwanese separatist presidential favorite William Lai to stop in the United States during his trip to Paraguay.

Taiwanese Vice President William Lai, frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, has announced his intention to stop in the United States during his trip to Paraguay next month, drawing scorn from Chinese authorities.

Lais’ visit to the United States was revealed as part of his plans to attend the August 15 inauguration of Paraguay’s President-elect Santiago Pea, a politician who has campaigned for stronger ties with Taiwan. .

Taipei called Lais’ visit to the United States a transit stop, but Chinese officials expressed outrage, calling the stopover a surreptitious way to generate support for Lais’ separatist agenda.

China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, resolutely opposes underhanded visits by Taiwan separatists under any name or for any reason, and resolutely opposes to any form of connivance by the United States to support Taiwan separatists, the Chinese said. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning.

China will pay close attention to the development of the situation and take resolute and vigorous measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ning noted that the Chinese government has filed a formal diplomatic complaint with the United States regarding the planned transit stop.

China does not allow countries to have simultaneous diplomatic relations with Beijing and Taiwan, which it considers a legitimate part of its territory.

Since the 1970s, the United States has recognized the One China Policy, which identifies Beijing as China’s sole legal government. But while they do not recognize Taiwan’s independence, the American position does not go so far as to concede Chinese sovereignty over the island.

Lais’ visit threatens to escalate US-China relations, which have been strained in recent months as the two countries traded accusations over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew across North America, as well as military encounters over the South China Sea.

In March, a similar diplomatic row erupted when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen crossed the United States twice to visit her country’s allies in Central America.

On her trip home, she stopped in California, where she joined Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the US House of Representatives, for a closed-door meeting. In response, China called the meeting bad and said its military would be on high alert.

But the United States has sought to downplay China’s concerns, stressing that such transit halts are not uncommon.

There is no reason for the PRC to use this transit as a pretext for provocative actions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains strong unofficial ties and is a key supplier of Taiwanese weapons.

Lais’ trip comes at a time when Taiwan’s supporters in Latin America are relatively few, as countries in the region are shedding ties with the island in favor of closer ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Last month, Honduras opened an embassy in China after cutting ties with Taiwan, citing the economic opportunities that can come from strong relations with Beijing.

Honduras’s move left Taiwan with only 13 officially recognized diplomatic allies. Whether to maintain relations with Taiwan was a central foreign policy issue in Paraguay’s recent presidential race, with Pea, the conservative candidate pushing to maintain the status quo.

His centrist rival, Efran Alegre, had proposed breaking with Taiwan in favor of an alliance with China.

Many in Taiwan, a self-governing island with a population of 23 million, fear Beijing could eventually launch a military effort to bring the island under its control. Paraguay remains Taiwan’s last official ally in South America.

