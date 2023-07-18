Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose launches campaign for U.S. Senate





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched a candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Monday, describing himself as a battle-tested conservative who represents the Republican Party’s best chance of unseating third-term Democrat Sherrod. Brown next year and win back the tightly divided chamber.

To be frank, we have a country to save, LaRose said in an interview with The Associated Press. And I’m not an alarmist or a sky-fall type of person, but I see the direction our country is heading and its concerns, and I think other Ohioans are concerned as well.

During his second term as Ohio’s election chief, one of the state’s most high-profile jobs, LaRose kicked off his campaign with stops in Cleveland, Toledo, Lima, Dayton and Cincinnati.

The 44-year-old former state senator and U.S. Army Green Beret managed to walk a delicate line between GOP factions that were divided by election integrity lies spun by former President Donald Trump , which helped LaRose earn a convincing score of 59% of the statewide vote. in his 2022 re-election bid. He won his first statewide race in 2018 with just over 50% of the vote.

Democrats predicted another fight to come, like the bitter and costly 2022 Republican primary that at one point nearly hurt its winner and allowed Brown to prevail.

In the days to come, Ohioans should be asking themselves: what does Frank LaRose really do for us? Brown’s campaign spokesman Reeves Oyster said in a statement.

LaRose already faces competition for the GOP nomination, including from State Senator Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, and Bernie Moreno, a wealthy Cleveland business owner. whose candidacy was encouraged by Trump.

In his first Senate run last year, Dolan invested nearly $11 million of his own money, making him the seventh-biggest among self-financiers nationwide, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. non-partisan. Although he joined the extended contest relatively late, he managed to finish third amidst a crowded field. Republican JD Vance, a venture capitalist known for his memoir-turned-movie Hillbilly Elegy, ultimately won the seat.

Moreno is the stepfather of Trump-backed Republican U.S. Representative Max Miller and was 17th highest among self-financiers nationwide in a 2022 Senate primary packed with millionaires. He eventually dropped out of the race.

LaRose said he received encouragement from many other Republicans to run and that he could outperform his self-funded opponents with hard work and organization.

Moreno called LaRose a true career politician who has spent the past 13 years running for senior office, while Moreno is a pro-America First political outsider whom Ohioans are ready to elect. He said LaRose should focus on passing Number 1, the August ballot proposal that would make it harder to change Ohio’s constitution.

Unfortunately, LaRose took his eyes off the ball in his bid to climb the political ladder, Moreno said in a statement.

LaRose said he remains committed to helping push No. 1 through, let there be no doubt about it.

Next year’s successful GOP nominee will face off against one of Ohio’s most successful and longest-serving politicians. Voters first sent Brown to the US Senate in 2007 after 14 years as a congressman, two terms as secretary of state and eight years as a state representative.

But Brown, with one of the most liberal voting records in the Senate, is seen as more vulnerable than ever this time around. That’s because the once reliable flagship state now appears to be staunchly Republican.

Voters elected Trump twice by wide margins and, outside of the state Supreme Court, Brown is the only Democrat to win statewide elections since 2006.

LaRose called Brown disconnected and said he was too leftist even for most Democrats.

As for Trump, LaRose said he would not base his candidacy on one person’s endorsement or distance himself from Trump if he ended up being the party’s nominee for president.

I won his endorsement (for the position of secretary of state) last year, not by changing who I am, but simply by having a good, honest election in Ohio and kind of setting an example for follow the rest of the country when it comes to electoral integrity,” La Rose said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ohios-republican-secretary-state-frank-larose-launches-campaign-101336459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos