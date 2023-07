US to send F-35s and F-16s to Gulf region after Iran tries to seize tankers

The US military will send a Navy destroyer and F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to the Gulf region after “a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz” caused by Iran, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed Monday.

“In response to a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz, [Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] ordered the deployment of the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer, F-35 fighters and F-16 fighters to the U.S. Central Command area of ​​responsibility to defend U.S. interests and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region,” the statement said. press Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. .

The US military already has F-16s and A-10 Warthogs in the area – the latter has been patrolling there for more than a week after Iranian naval forces attempted on July 5 to capture two tankers in or near the area. Gulf of Oman. , shooting one of them.

A defense official first told reporters on Friday that the F-16s were meant to provide air cover for ships crossing the waterway – a crucial supply route for global oil shipments – and act as a means of deterrence for Iran.

Singh said the additional assets were intended to aid Iran’s ongoing efforts to “engage in destabilizing activities”.

“In light of this continuing threat and in coordination with our partners and allies, the [Defense Department] increases our presence and ability to monitor the strait and surrounding waters,” Singh said.

She also said the Pentagon calls on Iran “to immediately cease these adversarial actions that threaten the free flow of commerce.”

Singh could not say how long the deployment would last, as Austin and his commanders are “still assessing how long resources would be needed in the area.”

Blinken accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ with move to end grain deal with Ukraine

She added that the plane was en route but did not say where the plane was flying from.

The early July encounters follow successful attempts by Iran to seize tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, including a vessel bound for Texas in April and another about a week later.

The strait, which empties into the Gulf of Oman and is bordered by Iran, is a waterway on which the globe depends for more than a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4102160-us-to-send-f-35s-f-16s-to-gulf-region-after-iran-attempt-to-seize-oil-tankers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos