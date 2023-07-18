Britain disassembling captured Russian military vehicles in Ukraine to learn secrets | british news





Britain’s chief of staff has said Britain is taking apart captured Russian armored vehicles in Ukraine to learn more about how to defend against future attacks.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also told Sky News that the war in Ukraine was “alert” to his forces and that they needed to go faster and take more risks when arming themselves.

Ukraine War Latest: Attack Sends ‘Shock Waves’ Across Russia, Hits Putin’s Control

Outgoing Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has described Ukraine as a “combat laboratory” where Ukrainian forces and their Western allies test new weapons and technologies to fight Vladimir Putin’s invaders.

The minister, who announced over the weekend that he would step down from government at the next cabinet reshuffle, also defended a controversial decision to stick with plans to reduce the British army to 73,000 despite raging civil wars in Eastern Europe.

Mr Wallace signaled to reporters that increasing the force back to 82,000 would cost £5bn to ensure that the new soldiers were adequately armed and housed.

The defense minister is set to unveil a new blueprint for the shape and size of the country’s armed forces, drawn up after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on Tuesday.

However, the Defense Command report 2023 Refresh will not include new funding, even after raising concerns among some commanders about the need to accelerate plans to rebuild and modernize the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, which have been cut for decades. .

Instead, the document will outline a range of priorities, such as reallocating the £2.5 billion defense budget to replenish arms and ammunition stockpiles, focusing on greater combat resilience.

Admiral Radakin, chief of the defense staff, said the war in Ukraine “raised the alarm that we need to get faster and be bolder with the kits we bring in. Especially when we’re in a technology race – in terms of taking care of the country and strengthening its resilience. It’s more aggressive.”

When asked what the British learned from examining Russian military vehicles captured in Ukraine, Admiral Radakin said: “When we get our hands on Russian kits or other national kits, in the future when danger comes to us, we will use that knowledge. share.”

“But we have scientists who can help us understand and uncover details that other countries might have down to the actual forensic level. How their equipment works, how they can defeat it, and how they can do better.” can you?” he said. How can I disrupt their communication? How do I make it possible to break through the defenses?

“And that’s what we do.”

The Secretary of Defense and Mr. Wallace were speaking at the Wellington Barracks in London at an event to discuss Command documents.

The two stood outside near a large beige military vehicle equipped with launchers for anti-tank missiles that had previously only been fired from aircraft.

“WOLFRAM” is a British example of speed innovation sparked by the war in Ukraine.

In the early days after last year’s full-scale Russian invasion, British industrialists and defense scientists wondered if Brimstone anti-tank missiles, normally launched from high-speed jets and drones, could be launched from the back of pickup trucks. It is abundant in Ukraine.

In just one weekend, with the help of a Toyota car, a generator from B&Q, a borrowed laptop and some clever computer code, they came up with the concept. Within weeks, the missiles were deployed on Ukrainian battlefields.

Wallace said Ukraine’s “thirst for survival” meant Kiev scrapped peacetime rules and regulations to test new weapons and modifications provided by its allies. This innovation has also benefited its allies in Ukraine.

“They had to take risks and experiment where they might not know if it worked or not, and they became combat laboratories for their own forces and that showed us the way,” said the defense secretary.

“It’s unfortunate that this had to happen, but it showed us how to do things on the new battlefield of the 21st century.”

