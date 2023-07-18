The Argentine yuan signs a lifeline between China and the United States | Business and Economy News





Buenos Aires On a recent trip to Beijing, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa was very enthusiastic.

The busy schedule of one of Argentina’s most influential politicians was another sign of the times.

Massa, who recently announced his candidacy for the presidency in this year’s elections, has met with a wide range of government and business leaders, securing $3.05 billion from Chinese institutions to fund railways, power lines, lithium projects and renewable energies in Argentina. He has also made inroads in boosting Argentine exports like poultry and corn to help feed a growing Chinese middle class.

But perhaps the most important announcement concerns the currency swap line between the two countries, a yuan lifeline, so to speak, for the beleaguered Latin American economy, which is seeking more breathing room. financial maneuver.

In April, China and Argentina announced that the swap line had been activated, allowing Argentina to use the equivalent of $1.04 billion in yuan to pay for Chinese imports in May. Then in June, during Massas’ trip to China, that line was extended to $18 billion over the next three years. The Central Bank of Argentina said this increased the amount available for use from around $5 billion to nearly $10 billion.

Last month, Argentina took a step closer to strengthening its ties with the yuan, paying part of the payment of a $2.7 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Chinese currency. . The Central Bank of Argentina also announced in June that Argentines can now open savings and checking accounts in yuan.

The move has significant significance for Argentina, which has been looking for ways to protect its dwindling US dollar reserves and has found a willing partner in China.

But it also speaks to wider geopolitical interests for China as it tries to establish itself as a lender of last resort amid debate over the primacy of the dollar as the international currency grows.

[The swap extension] enables companies in the People’s Republic of China to develop an investment flow [to Argentina] based on the yuan, Massa said in June in Beijing.

This cements the yuan as an investment tool, he added. And this allows Argentina to use it not only for commercial and foreign exchange investment flows, but also as a mechanism for the central bank in all kinds of investments.

Since then, around 500 Argentine companies have already started paying for Chinese imports in yuan, according to the Argentine customs agency.

China’s growing influence in the region

China’s presence in Latin America dates back centuries, but in the past two decades it has really taken off, making it South America’s largest trading partner today.

In the 2000s, China’s booming middle class fueled a commodity boom that helped revive several economies in the region. At the start of this decade, China accounted for less than 2% of the region’s exports. But 10 years later, that percentage has more than quadrupled.

In 2022, trade between China and Latin America and the Caribbean was worth $450 billion. Latin America also received 24% of loans issued by official Chinese institutions from 2005 to 2021, behind Asia and ahead of Africa.

Since 2014, China has also been working to position its currency as an alternative to the dollar with a cross-border interbank payment system known as CIPS, which Beijing hopes will one day rival SWIFT, or Western, clearing houses.

Argentine Economy Minister and presidential candidate Sergio Massa strengthens his country’s ties with China [File: Matias Baglietto/Reuters]

In Argentina, Chinese investments run the gamut. Besides being a major customer of Argentine soybeans, Chinese companies have invested billions in a wide range of infrastructure projects. The Chinese military operates a space station in the province of Neuquén in Patagonia, and a state-owned coal and chemical company is negotiating to build a port in the southernmost province of Tierre del Fuego. It also provided aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, making Argentina one of the first countries to receive vaccines developed by China.

American tensions

These growing ties have not gone unnoticed by the United States, the traditionally dominant player in the region, which has seen its influence on its so-called slippage. In response, the United States has sought to pressure Argentina to curb its ties with China, advocating privately, and in some cases publicly, against certain projects.

This year, General Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, said the United States needed to up its game in the region, noting its abundance of natural resources, including crucial minerals, such as lithium. China has already claimed a major share of the ore that will fuel the electric car revolution, pouring billions into mines in the so-called lithium triangle, made up of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

During a visit to Buenos Aires in April, US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman weighed in on Argentina’s ongoing negotiations to buy Chinese fighter jets for US planes and a possible deal for production nuclear, while warning that China seeks to undermine democracy.

We are not asking countries to choose between us and the [Peoples Republic of China], but I think we have superior products, said the online daily Buenos Aires Herald. What we’re saying is: Shop anywhere. Understand what you are buying.

Certainly, geopolitics can no longer be reduced to the bipolar terms of the Cold War. The United States and China, although political and military rivals, are major trading partners with increasingly interdependent economies.

Still, it’s clear that the United States sees any advances by China in the region as a threat to its own security, said Gabriel Merino, an Argentine expert in international politics.

There are said to be 17 Chinese projects that suffered delays or were halted due to pressure from Washington, Merino said. Some say that is not the case, that there are also local responsibilities on the part of China. But even if it is not 100% the cause, it is true that pressure plays and has played an important role in the governments of the two [Presidents Mauricio] Macri and [Alberto] Fernandez.

Trapped between the world’s two superpowers Inflation has soared to over 114% in Argentina over the past year [File: Mariana Nedelcu/Reuters]

It was a brutal economic year for Argentina. As inflation topped 114% last year and the effects of a drought on its important agricultural sector continued to hit its financial ledger, the government scrambled to repay its debt to the IMF. In this context, he turned to China, in a move that Merino says is good for the country, at least in the short term, because it diversifies its financial situation.

For Argentine political scientist Luciano Moretti, this is proof of a vulnerability that is only deepening. Argentina is a bit trapped between the two world superpowers, he said.

I don’t think that Argentina’s initiative should be interpreted as a challenge to the United States, but on the contrary, in a context of deep internal and external weakness, said Moretti, who is writing her thesis on China, she could be seen as a strategy to have more autonomy, or a deepening of our dependence because Argentina does not have the autonomy to be able to make long-term strategic decisions.

It is important to note, however, that the Chinese loan represents only a tiny fraction of what Argentina owes to international creditors. If Argentina ends up defaulting, it won’t be because of its relationship with China, Moretti noted.

De-dollarization debate

While the value of the Argentina-China swap does not change things quantitatively, Merino considers this an important agreement for qualitative reasons, in particular because it comes at a time when the debate around the supremacy of the dollar as the international currency of record is back.

BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa speak loudest about monetary alternatives. In China this year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva openly questioned the need for dollar dominance.

Why can’t we trade based on our own currencies? he asked in April. A month later, he proposed creating a single currency for trade in the Mercosur trading bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia, India has dramatically increased its purchases of Russian oil in currencies other than the greenback, such as the UAE dirham and rouble, reported Reuters news agency, while Saudi Arabia reported it. is willing to accept payment for its oil in a currency other than the dollar.

However, this debate, while not new, has only just begun. Although global dollar reserves have fallen from around 71% 20 years ago to 58% today, Merino said: We are still in a global economy that is dollarized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/7/17/argentinas-yuan-lifeline-sign-of-brinksmanship-between-china-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos