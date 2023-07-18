Lewis Silkin – UK Government Announces Significant Immigration Fee Increase





Work and visitor visa fees are increased by 15%. Student visas, sponsorship certificates, settlements, citizenships, wider entry permits, residence permits and priority services will increase by at least 20%. Student visa fees and priority service fees are equalized so that entry permit and residence permit fees are the same (assuming higher current fees as a baseline in the detailed table below). The main immigration health surcharge will increase to GBP 1,035 and the reduced fee for students and applicants under 18 will increase to £776.

The government estimates additional revenue from the new rates will exceed £1 billion and is intended to help fund pay rises for public sector workers. A full impact assessment has yet to be released.

What is the impact on employers?

Immigration fees haven’t increased significantly since April 2018, and the size of the announced increase is substantial. In addition to the obvious increase in the direct costs of sponsoring workers, employers may:

A decision to allow vacancies to remain unfilled – which could have the greatest impact on healthcare and administrative sectors, which currently use the most skilled worker pathways. Increased lobbying by employers for jobs to be added to the shortlist of jobs that delay or cancel UK migrations for hired workers, as they provide access to discounted immigration fees. increased use of immigration fee reimbursement agreements; Request for financial assistance from existing employees who are responsible for paying their own immigration-related fees Increased rights to business continuity and compliance issues if existing employees are unable to extend their immigration authorization for reasons beyond their ability to afford Postponing or discontinuing a person’s plan.

The possibility of additional costs before settlement is possible, or the risk of losing settlement status due to absence from the UK, can influence a worker’s decision on long-term overseas assignments. more than 2 years. You may need to make arrangements for return travel to the UK during your assignment to ensure that your existing restrictive or settled immigration permit does not expire.

When does the increase go into effect?

It has not yet been announced when the fee will increase. Immigration fee rules are generally tabled in Congress at least 21 days before they come into effect, but these are treaties that can be withdrawn for good cause.

Employers should consider the short- and long-term budget impact of the increase and aim to submit scheduled applications as soon as possible to minimize immediate costs.

Fee increase details

Here are some examples of announced improvements.

Fee Type Growth Rate Current Fee (GBP) New Fee (GBP) Certificate of Sponsorship for Skilled Workers or Senior or Professional Workers (CoS) Minimum 20% 199 239 or more CoS Skilled Worker Entry Permit for 3 Years or Less (Main Applicant and Each Dependent) 15% 625 719 or more skilled worker CoS entry permission for 3 years or more (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 1,235 1,482 or more skilled worker CoS stay permit for 3 years or less (main applicant and each dependent) each dependent) 15% 719 827 skilled worker 3 Permission to stay in CoS for more than one year (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 1,423 1,637 Skilled worker – tribal occupation – entry permit or CoS residence permit for less than 3 years (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 479 551 skilled worker – tribal occupation – entry Permit or permit to stay in CoS for more than 3 years (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 943 1,085 Skilled worker – Health and care – Permission to enter or permit to stay in CoS for less than 3 years (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 247 284 Skilled worker – Health & Care – Entry permit or CoS residence permit for 3+ years (main applicant and each dependent) 15% 479 551 Temporary worker entry permit or residence permit, including creative workers, government accredited exchange and youth mobility schemes (main applicant and each eligible dependent) ) 15% 259 298 Visitors 15%

6 months: 100

2 years: 376

5 years: 670

10 years: 837

Visiting Scholar: 200

Individual treatment: 200 6 months: 115

2 years: 433

5 years: 771

10 years: 963

Visiting Scholars: 230

Private health: 230 Settlement (indefinite leave) 20% minimum 2,404 2,885 or more British citizenship (minus £80 citizenship fee, if applicable) 20% minimum Naturalization: 1,250

Adult Enrollment: 1,126

Registered children: 1,012 Naturalized: 1,500 or more

Adult Enrollment: 1,352+

Enrollment of children: 1,215 or more Immigration Health Surcharge (Full) per year of permit 10% 940 1,035 Immigration Health Surcharge (depends under 18) per year of permit 65% 470 776 Minimum 20% of priority treatment, entry permit and equalization Permit of residence: 956 permit of residence : 800 1,147 or more Priority treatment 20% or more, equalization of the ratio of entry permit and stay permit Entry permit (unpaid): 250 stay permit: 500 600 or more

There has been no announcement as of yet if the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) rates will be revised. This is levied on skilled worker and senior or specialized worker support unless an exemption applies. ISC’s current rates are GBP 1,000 per worker per year for medium and large sponsors (i.e. GBP 5,000 for a 5-year visa) and GBP 364 per year for small or charitable sponsors.

If you have any questions about these developments, please contact an Immigration Team member.

