Chip companies and top US officials discuss China policy





WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) – U.S. chip company executives met with senior Biden administration officials on Monday to discuss China policy, the State Department and sources said, as the lobby group on the most powerful semiconductor urged to end other restrictions under consideration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with chip company chief executives about the industry and supply chains after his recent trip to China, a department spokesperson told reporters. .

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and National Security Council Director Jake Sullivan were among other government officials meeting with Intel (INTC.O), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Nvidia (NVDA). .O), a source familiar with the meetings told Reuters.

The chip industry is keen to protect its profits in China as the Biden administration considers another round of restrictions on chip exports to China. Last year, China accounted for $180 billion in semiconductor purchases, more than a third of the global total of $555.9 billion and the largest single market, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association ( AIS).

Blinken sought “to share his perspective on the industry and supply chain issues, particularly after his recent visit to China” and “to hear directly from these companies about how they see supply chain issues.” supply chain, how they plan to do business in China”. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said during a press briefing.

Discussions with government officials also focused on accelerating the disbursement of state funds earmarked for semiconductor companies under the CHIPS Act and ensuring that US policy does not exclude chip companies from the market. Chinese profit, said a second source familiar with the matter.

Commerce’s Raimondo oversees the $39 billion CHIPS Act semiconductor manufacturing subsidy program approved by Congress last year. The law also created a 25% investment tax credit for the construction of chip factories, estimated at $24 billion.

The US government is also focused on giving China access to the most sophisticated artificial intelligence chips, the source added, saying that Washington appears to be on the verge of tightening rules regarding the computing speed of these chips, but no haven’t chosen a specific threshold yet.

Earlier Monday, the U.S.-based SIA called on the Biden administration to “refrain from further restrictions” on chip sales to China and urged the administration to allow “the industry to ‘have continued access to the Chinese market, the world’s largest trading market for commodity semiconductors.’

The Biden administration is considering updating a sweeping set of rules imposed in October to stifle China’s chip industry and a new executive order restricting certain overseas investments.

“Our actions have been carefully designed to focus on technology with national security implications and designed to ensure that U.S. and allied technologies are not used to undermine our national security,” a spokesperson for the Security Council said. White House national security.

Not all officials were expected to meet with all companies, said the initial source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Commerce Department and the White House declined to comment on any potential discussions.

The meetings come after China recently moved to restrict exports of raw materials such as gallium and germanium that are used in chip manufacturing, which the department spokesperson said Blinken had discussed in conversations. with the CEO.

Nvidia, Qualcomm and Intel have crucial sales in China. Qualcomm is the only company with a license from US regulators to sell mobile phone chips to Huawei Technology Co Ltd (HWT.UL).

Nvidia is selling a tweaked AI chip for the Chinese market which is already gaining traction among major Chinese companies, and Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger visited China last week to announce its own AI chip offering in China.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Andrea Shalal and Simon Lewis in Washington and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Sanders, Susan Heavey, Matthew Lewis and Nick Zieminski

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/biden-administration-holding-meetings-with-chips-companies-source-2023-07-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos