Air quality deteriorates again as smoke from Canadian wildfires returns to US





Smoke from wildfires in western Canada drifted across the Midwest and northeastern United States on Monday, blotting out blue skies and sunshine and blanketing dozens of towns in unhealthy air that sparked warnings to limit time spent outdoors.

It was the second time in less than a month that the borderless impact of climate change could be felt in a breath. In June, thick smoke from Quebec spread up the East Coast and blew from New York, past Washington, to Minnesota.

This week, as nearly 900 wildfires burned across Canada, smoke originated from blazes in the west of the country, spreading into its southern neighbor across a wide trail.

As of 7 p.m. Eastern Time, nearly 70 million people in 32 states and the District of Columbia were affected by moving and migrating smoke, according to estimates based on information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. and LandScan, a population database.

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke will begin to return to the area to start the new week, according to the Philadelphia-area National Weather Service.

Air quality alerts ranging from moderate to very unhealthy have been issued by government agencies from Montana to the Dakotas and parts of other states, including Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina and along the Northeast.

Residents were urged to take precautions, from limiting outdoor activities to covering up with masks. In Chicago, where air quality deteriorated over the weekend, Mayor Brandon Johnson warned children, elderly residents and people with heart or lung conditions to limit outdoor activities.

We are acutely aware that recent weather events that have had a significant impact on our city this summer are a direct result of the climate crisis, he said.

Air quality advisories were also in effect in parts of Massachusetts.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York issued air quality health advisories for Monday on Sunday. Air quality in parts of upstate New York was expected to reach unhealthy levels for all residents, while conditions in the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island were not expected to be unhealthy only for sensitive groups. Air quality in the region was deteriorating as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, with parts of the city and state posting more than 100 on the air quality index.

New Yorkers should once again be prepared for smoke from wildfires in western Canada to affect the air quality of our states this week, Ms. Hochul said in a statement, adding that authorities were activating emergency notifications on roads and transit systems and ensuring masks were available for distribution to counties across the state.

The air quality index in Rochester started at 141 early Monday, while Buffalos were at 116, but those readings were improving in both cities by late afternoon. New York City officials said the conditions, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, could persist through the first part of the week.

The index ranges from 0 to 500; the higher the number, the higher the level of air pollution. An AQI of 101 or higher is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and 201 or higher is considered very unhealthy for anyone.

So far, air quality warnings have not been as bad as they were in early June, when there were readings above 400 on the East Coast, signaling a dangerous level.

But as of 10 p.m. Eastern time Monday, cities in the Midwest and East were reporting some of the worst air quality in the country, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Billings, Mont., and Fort Wayne, Ind., had an AQI of 161, while the Cleveland area was 157. Conditions continued to improve throughout the afternoon.

The forecast is expected to cause unhealthy conditions for all conditions in areas closest to the Canadian border, according to AirNow, an EPA-run website that monitors air quality across the United States.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said its advisory was in effect through Monday. In the southwest region of the state, residents were told to limit the use of their vehicles, refrain from mowing lawns and avoid burning firewood and yard waste.

Local authorities have also advised residents to limit outdoor activities or use their cars and wear masks. The message was repeated from Buffalo where Mayor Byron W. Brown told residents to take precautions in Chicago, where an air quality alert was in effect until Sunday evening.

In Pennsylvania, where the Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide code orange alert, officials have suggested residents and businesses help by limiting the burning of leaves, trash and other materials, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to linger through Tuesday, driven by northwesterly winds, the weather service said.

Early last month, the level of particulate matter in the air from smoke became so unhealthy that many US cities set records. At times, it was dangerous to breathe everywhere, from Minnesota and Indiana to the mid-Atlantic and southern sections.

Visibility has declined to surprising degrees in cities like New York, Toronto and Cincinnati. In some places, smoke from the fires blanketed the sky in an orange haze. This smoke could be attributed to the forest fires burning in Quebec.

