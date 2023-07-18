UK eases visa rules for foreign builders amid Brexit shortfalls | building industry





Bricklayers, Plasterers and other construction jobs have been added to the government’s list of scarce occupations, making it easier for foreign builders to come to the UK in the face of labor shortages caused in part by Brexit.

The UK government has eased visa restrictions and added bricklayers and masons for several sectors facing severe labor shortages. roofers, roofing tylers and slaters; carpenters and joiners; Add plasterers and other construction workers to your list. A fishing job has also been added to the list.

The Interior Ministry said this would help provide key national infrastructure and spur the growth of related industries.

People working in underserved occupations can receive 80% of the job share, still receive skilled worker visas, and benefit from lower application fees. Applicants must have a sponsored job offer from their employer and must meet the English language requirement.

The Independent Migration Advisory Committee recommended in March that construction workers be added to the list of jobs lacking. The list already includes caregivers, engineers, web designers, and lab technicians, along with healthcare-related positions.

This allows employers to hire staff from abroad with salaries of $14,880 for geriatric caregivers and $15,120 for lab technicians.

With the move, Rishi Sunak faced further backlash from Conservative MPs after promising to reduce immigration. Conservative governments have promised to reduce net immigration from 2010 onwards.

Overall immigration to the UK reached 606,000 last year, up 24% from the previous year, and the backlog of asylum cases reached an all-time high.

The UK’s construction industry has long struggled with a labor shortage, but Brexit has exacerbated the gap as EU citizens can no longer work in the UK without a visa as before. Many EU workers have returned to their home countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Build UK CEO Suzannah Nichol said:

So, we welcome the news that 5 jobs will be added to the Tribal Jobs list. This allows industry to continue providing the schools, homes, hospitals and infrastructure we need.

But Sir John Hayes, a former minister and ally of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, told the Daily Telegraph the government should train the British workforce instead.

