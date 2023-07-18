Britain’s nuclear revival toward energy independence





The Great British Nuclear will drive rapid expansion of nuclear power at an unprecedented scale and pace Energy security, affordable power generation and economic growth – creating better jobs and opportunities across the country

Today, a major resurgence in nuclear power is underway, putting the UK at the forefront of the global race to develop advanced technologies to rapidly deliver cleaner, cheaper and safer energy.

Energy and Security Secretary Grant Shapps will today unveil how the Great British Nuclear (GBN) will lead the rapid expansion of new nuclear power plants in the UK at an unprecedented scale and pace. This will strengthen the UK’s energy security, reduce its reliance on unstable fossil fuel imports, produce cheaper electricity and grow the economy, with the nuclear industry estimated to generate around $6 billion for the UK economy.

Starting today, businesses can register an interest in GBN to compete to secure funding for product development. This has resulted in multi-billion pounds of public and private sector investment in small modular reactor (SMR) projects in the UK, demonstrating that the government is delivering on its priorities of working with the nuclear industry and co-leading the future of nuclear technology. there is.

Unlike conventional reactors, which are built on site, SMRs are smaller, can be built in factories, and can change the way power plants are built by making construction faster and cheaper.

GBN will play a key role in helping the government achieve its goal of generating a quarter of the UK’s electricity from self-produced nuclear energy by 2050, achieving the lowest wholesale electricity price in Europe, while supporting jobs across the country .

In addition to supporting this new and agile technology, the Government will remain committed to the megaprojects at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, and work with GBN to consider the potential role of large gigawatt-scale nuclear power plants in the UK energy mix. .

Secretary of Energy and Security Grant Shapps said:

The UK has a rich history as a pioneer in nuclear power, ushering in the civil nuclear era. We are proud to accelerate the UK’s renaissance and to once again place our country at the forefront of global innovation.

By rapidly increasing domestic supplies of nuclear power and other clean, reliable and plentiful energy, we will lower the bills for British households and ensure that the UK does not pay for its energy by tyrants like Putin.

Today we are seeing the first brushstrokes of a nuclear renaissance as the Great British Nuclear begins a race to develop advanced, small modular reactor technology that could result in billions of pounds of public and private sector investment. It will grow the UK and our economy for decades to come.

Atomic Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie said:

As a long-time pioneer of nuclear power, today we celebrated Britain’s revival with the opening of the British Empire. It will play an essential role in transforming the way we power the UK in the UK.

As the UK puts itself at the forefront and center of the global race to unleash the next generation of nuclear technology, we look forward to seeing world-class designs submitted from around the world through the competitive selection process.

Simon Bowen, Interim Chairman of GBN, said:

GBN is key to delivering the government’s new nuclear program.

Building on the work done at Hinkley Point and Sizewell, today’s announcement of the start of the SMR selection process represents a real step forward in providing the UK with nuclear power at the scale it needs for a safe and sustainable energy future.

We look forward to working with all stakeholders technology vendors, supply chains, the wider industry and community as we move through this essential program.

In addition to the start of today’s GBN competition, the government is announcing grant packages totaling $157 million today.

Up to $77.1 million in funding to help companies accelerate advanced nuclear business development in the UK and support advanced nuclear designs to enter UK regulation, maximizing the chances of smaller and advanced modular reactors being built in the next Parliament.

Up to $58 million in funding for further development and design of Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) types and next-generation fuels. AMRs operate at higher temperatures than SMRs and consequently can provide high-temperature heat for hydrogen and other industrial uses in conjunction with nuclear power. The winning projects in this latest round of funding include:

Up to $22.5 million to Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation UK, Warrington, to further develop the design of a high-temperature micromodular reactor, a type of AMR suitable for UK industrial needs, including hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel production. Warrington Accelerates High-Temperature Reactor Design

An additional $22.3 million in nuclear fuel funding will enable eight projects to develop new fuel production and manufacturing capabilities in the UK, promoting energy security and supporting a global move away from Russian fuels. Awarded projects include:

Supplying more than $10.5 million to the Westinghouse Springfields Nuclear Power Plant in Preston to manufacture more innovative types of nuclear fuel for UK and international customers, enhancing jobs and skills in the North West. Supplies over $9.5 million to UrencoUK in Capenhurst Chester. Materials for enriching uranium to higher levels, including LEU+ and highly enriched low-enriched uranium (HALEU). LEU+ will allow current reactors and SMRs to operate longer between refueling outages, improving reactor efficiency and economy both in the UK and abroad. HALEU development will ensure the UK is at the forefront of developing fuel for future advanced nuclear reactors. Nuclear Transportation Solutions, a subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, was also awarded for developing transportation solutions to facilitate HALEU’s supply chain of over one million units. UK and internationally. Supported MoltexFLEX, a British molten salt reactor developer based in the North West, to build and operate rigs for molten salt fuel development with more than 1.2 million units. MSR (Molten Salt Reactors) is an AMR method that uses molten salt as a coolant and fuel, and provides intrinsic safety compared to conventional fuels.

The knowledge sharing initiative, led by expert nuclear industry advisor Arup Ove, aims to facilitate the sharing of valuable expertise to reduce the time, risk and cost of AMR R&D program delivery.

Sizewell C’s Co-Managing Director Julia Pyke said:

It is good to see growing ambitions for nuclear energy, highlighting the key role nuclear power will play in the net zero energy system of the future. Today’s announcement is also another big vote of confidence in Sizewell C, which will continue the transformation of UK nuclear construction that began at Hinkley Point C.

Last year, Hinkley would have saved British consumers over $4 billion. Both projects will form an important part of future nuclear power plants helping to lower carbon emissions and reduce energy costs for UK households.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said:

The launch of the GBN marks a new era for nuclear deployment in the UK, strengthening energy security, creating good jobs nationwide and providing up to 25% of our future electricity demand.

A focus on SMR selection will demonstrate commitment to the deployment of innovative technologies and will open up new opportunities for UK industrial supply chains both domestically and internationally. Along with large nuclear capacity, there are various sites and communities across the country ready to host SMR technology.

The UK has an important leadership role in the global nuclear industry, as important as our determination to drive Russia out of the nuclear fuel market. The government’s nuclear fuel fund will strengthen our world-class capabilities, which will put our allies in a unique position to help replace Russian supplies with Western fuel.

David Peattie, CEO of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, said:

Decommissioning plays an important role in the lifecycle of nuclear power and we are committed to sharing our expertise, resources and assets to help GBN and the government deliver it to the UK public.

In support of this goal, I am pleased that our nuclear transport arm, Nuclear Transport Solutions, has received over $1 million in government funding to develop fuel transport packages for new reactors.

We will continue to seek opportunities to align our mission with GBN’s ambitions, including the possibility of using excess land for other purposes.

Last year, the government made a historic decision to revitalize the UK nuclear industry by investing $700 million in Sizewell C, confirming state support for a major nuclear project for the first time in more than 30 years. Following final approval, the project will provide reliable, low-carbon electricity for 6 million homes for more than 60 years.

GBN, an arm’s length organization, will initially be led by Interim Chairman and CEO Simon Bowen and Gwen Parry-Jones.

After the SMR selection process kicks off today, once the initial phase is complete, GBN will down-select technologies that meet the criteria and then enter into detailed discussions with those companies as part of the invitational phase of negotiations. Initial downward selection is made in the fall.

More about the contest

